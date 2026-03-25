NRM South Africa Chapter Calls on President Museveni to Address Diaspora Concerns

The National Resistance Movement South Africa Chapter (NRMSAC) writes to the NRM National Chairperson and the President of the Republic of Uganda, H.E. Rtd. Gen. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni to address concerns about misrepresentation and the undermining of NRM structures in South Africa, perpetrated by a group led by Mr Philip Kakuru for his personal interest.

By the copy of the letter signed by the chairperson of the NRM South Africa Chapter, Mr Isma Luzige, the NRMSAC expressed its commitment and unwavering loyalty to the leadership of President Museveni and the National Resistance Movement (NRM) and congratulated H.E. President Museveni upon his victory, as he emerged as a winner in the presidential elections.

“As members of the NRM South Africa Chapter (NRMSAC), we reiterate our firm commitment to supporting our country, our party, your leadership, and the national development agenda. We continue to encourage all Ugandans to set aside political differences and unite for the common good and prosperity of our nation ”.

NRMSAC appealed to President Museveni to diffuse Mr Kakuru Philip’s arrangements that are aimed at disorganising the already established South Africa’s NRM structure, which has served its party with loyalty.

“Your Excellency, we wish to respectfully bring to your attention a matter of serious concern affecting the unity and integrity of NRM structures in South Africa. A group led by Mr Philip Kakuru has organised a purported “victory celebration” scheduled for 27th–28th March in Cape Town, South Africa, without the involvement or consultation of NRMSAC leadership and members. Traditionally, such celebrations are organised in alignment with official NRM Secretariat programmes, including the swearing-in events scheduled to take place in May, and in accordance with the agreed NRMSAC roadmap, which we intend to implement as planned. We therefore categorically state that NRMSAC is not associated with this event,” said Chairman Mr Isma Luzige.

“Mr Kakuru has consistently engaged in actions that foster division, including promoting sectarianism and tribalism among members. Such conduct is contrary to the core values and principles of the National Resistance Movement and undermines party unity. We are also concerned that this group has recently registered a parallel entity referred to as “NRMO South Africa Branch”, with the apparent intention of undermining the legitimate leadership and activities of NRMSAC. In addition, they are impersonating the official NRM South Africa Chapter on various media platforms, thereby misleading members and the public,” he said.

“It has also come to our attention that this group is attempting to initiate the formation of a SACCO without consultation, participation, or approval from recognised NRM South Africa Chapter members. No official meetings have been convened to discuss or approve such an initiative. This further demonstrates a pattern of unilateral actions aimed at destabilising established party structures within the diaspora,” he added.

The NRMSAC appealed to President Museveni to intervene and address and restrain individuals misusing his name and office for personal agendas, which they said were damaging the image and credibility of the NRM both within South Africa and internationally.

“We ask you to safeguard the unity and integrity of NRM structures in South Africa and provide clear guidance on the recognition of legitimate leadership and authorised activities within the diaspora.”