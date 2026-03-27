Uganda’s Hope Ssengooba Re-Elected Assistant Secretary General of Pan-African Postal Union

Kampala – Uganda’s Jessica Hope Ssengooba has been re-elected Assistant Secretary General of the Pan-African Postal Union (PAPU) during the 11th Ordinary Session of the PAPU Plenipotentiary Conference currently underway in Kampala.

According to information shared Ssengooba secured 63.6 percent of the vote, earning another four-year term in the continental role. The announcement was made on Friday as delegates from across Africa convened for the high-level meeting hosted by Uganda.

In a related development, Uganda has assumed the chairmanship of the PAPU Plenipotentiary Conference for the 2026–2030 period, further strengthening the country’s position in shaping Africa’s postal and logistics agenda.

Ssengooba’s re-election has attracted widespread praise online, with government agencies and diplomatic missions, including the Uganda Consulate in Arusha, commending her leadership and impact on the sector.

She has been credited for championing digital transformation in postal services, promoting e-commerce logistics, enhancing cross-border trade, and improving operational efficiency across PAPU’s 42 member states. Social media has been awash with congratulatory messages under hashtags such as #PAPU2026Kampala, #PAPUPlenipot26, and #GoldenPosts.

First elected in 2021 at the PAPU conference in Victoria Falls, Zimbabwe, Ssengooba previously served in corporate and international relations roles at Uganda Post Limited.

Established in 1980, PAPU is mandated to coordinate postal policies and foster cooperation among African countries, with a focus on improving service delivery and integration into global postal systems.

By press time, official details regarding the full vote breakdown and other candidates had not yet been released.

The conference continues in Kampala, with key discussions centred on modernising Africa’s postal infrastructure to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving digital economy.