Ugandan Tourism Icon Amos Wekesa Wins African Cultural & Eco-Tourism Award in Ghana

Kampala, Uganda – Uganda’s tourism sector has registered a major milestone after renowned tourism entrepreneur Amos Masaba Wekesa, founder and CEO of Great Lakes Safaris and The Great Lakes Collection, won the prestigious African Cultural & Eco-Tourism Award at the 2026 African Heritage Awards held in Ghana.

The continental award recognises outstanding leadership in sustainable tourism and cultural preservation. Wekesa was nominated by former Speaker of Parliament, Rebecca Kadaga, who has previously described him as a “self-appointed but highly effective advocate” for Brand Uganda.

Reacting to the recognition via X (formerly Twitter), Wekesa expressed gratitude, noting that the nomination itself carried deep personal meaning.

“Yes, I have received many awards in my almost 53 years, but knowing that someone can wake up and nominate you is special. It is a blessing,” he wrote.

Wekesa also reflected on his journey from humble beginnings—growing up in poverty in Eastern Uganda, being raised in a children’s home, and starting out as a cleaner after struggling academically—to becoming one of Uganda’s most influential figures in tourism.

“You wake up every day and work like you have achieved nothing. Some days you succeed, others you hardly make it. But you keep going and trust God to guide you,” he added.

His story has since inspired many, attracting widespread praise across social media and within business and tourism circles.

Over the past two decades, Wekesa has built a formidable tourism enterprise, establishing Great Lakes Safaris into one of Uganda’s leading tour companies. Through the Great Lakes Collection, he has developed eco-lodges such as Primate Lodge, Simba Safari Camp, and Pabidi Lodge—strategically located near key conservation areas including Bwindi Impenetrable National Park and Queen Elizabeth National Park.

Industry experts credit his work for significantly contributing to Uganda’s positioning as a top destination for eco-tourism and cultural travel. His model emphasises conservation, community involvement, and sustainable development.

The recognition has been widely welcomed as a win not only for Wekesa but also for Uganda’s private sector players who continue to drive tourism growth despite persistent challenges.

As Uganda’s tourism industry continues its recovery and expansion, Wekesa’s achievement stands out as a powerful testament to resilience, innovation, and the potential of home-grown enterprise.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to spotlight stories that elevate Uganda’s global profile and celebrate individuals shaping the country’s development trajectory.