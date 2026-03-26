DR. OPUL JOSEPH : Will the 8 resolutions of the 7th Annual Higher Education Conference in Gulu become medicine to poverty, unemployment and will they land on fertile or rocky soil of higher education institutions?

Open Letter to Ministers of Education: Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni

Minister of Education and Sports (MoES), State Ministers: Hon. Dr. John C. Muyingo (Higher Education), Hon. Dr. Joyce Moriku Kaducu (Primary Education), and Hon. Peter Ogwang (Sports).

Honourable Ministers,

Like a healer standing before a patient long afflicted by the stubborn diseases of poverty and unemployment, the 7th Annual Higher Education Conference in Gulu prescribed eight bold remedies. They were not ordinary resolutions; they were, in many ways, a pharmacy of hope, a carefully written prescription that promises to restore life to a struggling body. Yet as the elders say, “Medicine does not heal the patient who refuses to swallow it.” The question that lingers like the evening mist over the Nile is this: Will these resolutions become medicine that cures, or ink that fades? Will they fall on fertile soil or shatter upon the rocks of institutional rigidity?

I attended the conference remotely , Let me begin with gratitude. I commend Hon. Norbert Mao, who graced the occasion as chief guest, and your esteemed offices even in abstentious. I honour the intellectual stewardship of Prof. Joy C. Kwesiga and Prof. Mary J. N. Okwakol, alongside the entire staff of National Council for Higher Education, MoES, academia, industry leaders, and development partners. The conference was not merely an event it was a forge where ideas were hammered into possibility.

And yet, Honourable Minister, possibility is not destiny.

The eight resolutions: establishing a national research fund, aligning curricula to CBET, strengthening industry partnerships, building innovation hubs, promoting intellectual property frameworks, and advancing gender inclusion are like seeds of a mighty forest. But as every farmer in Acholi knows, “Seeds do not fear the soil; they fear neglect.” Without the right ecosystem, even the most promising seed withers.

Our higher education institutions today resemble beautiful granaries with no harvest inside. They are rich in theory but poor in transformation. The current governance structure where Senate is the supreme academic organ, Faculty Board meetings, Departments, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic Affairs (DVC-AA) guards academic orthodoxy, and the Academic Registrar and faculty assistant Academic registrars manage compliance creates a system that is excellent at producing transcripts but hesitant at producing transformation. It is like a well-built engine that has never been started. Are lecturers’ mindsets marinated enough for new Competence-Based Education and Training (CBET) curriculum above all, there is still mystery between Competency and competence, this looks obvious but needs clear dissection.

Can such a structure carry the weight of innovation? Can a system designed for instruction suddenly become a cradle for invention? “You cannot use the same key to open every door,” says the proverb. If we continue to measure success by examinations rather than enterprise, we may end up, as the saying goes, counting leaves while ignoring the fruit.

Honourable Minister, my expectations may appear ambitious, but they are rooted in the lived realities of our youth and aligned with the mission of Quality Education Consultancy Ltd(QECL) and OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA),-“Innovative Skilling as Medicine to Extreme Poverty.” If these resolutions are to truly heal, they must speak the language of impact. We must begin to ask uncomfortable but necessary questions: How many student and lecturer startups are being incubated? How many survive beyond infancy? How many jobs are created not promised, but created? How many communities are lifted from poverty through university-led innovation?

Without such metrics, we are like a man measuring the shadow of a tree instead of tasting its fruit.

Furthermore, the silence of the resolutions on Uganda’s Tenfold Growth Strategy is like a drumbeat missing in a dance. The vision to grow Uganda’s economy from 50 billion to 500 billion dollars by 2040 is not a distant dream it is a call to action. And higher education must be its engine, not its passenger. The ATMS sectors: Agro industrialization, tourism, minerals, and science and technology must not remain policy poetry; they must become laboratories of practice within our universities.

But here lies the heart of the matter: structure determines destiny. If we are to turn rocky soil into fertile ground, then reform must go deeper than policy, it must touch the architecture of our institutions.

The Senate, Quality Assurance, Timetable, and Examinations Committee, faculty boards, departments among others must evolve from being merely a guardian of academic standards into a council of innovation and societal impact, where innovative entrepreneurship, research is judged not only by excelling in exams and publication but by transformation. The title DVC-AA must give way to a more purposeful identity-Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Education, Research and Innovation because names, like seeds, carry intention. Likewise, the Academic Registrar should become an Education and Innovation Registrar, shifting focus from record-keeping to opportunity-making.

More radically, we must rethink time itself within the university. Translate 40% marks of course work to 50% be spent in research, innovation, and innovative entrepreneurship, real-world problem-solving. Let the lecture hall not be the final destination but the starting point. Let universities become workshops of ideas, factories of solutions, and gardens of enterprise.

Many Universities currently lack baseline data or don’t have at all on business startups, acceleration activities, and innovations among students admitted to their institutions, yet this information could be easily captured through the Academic Management Information System (ACMIS) during the application process for new students. The system could include provisions to determine whether incoming students have established business startups, participated in acceleration programs, developed innovations, or contributed to job creation and revenue generation. This is particularly important given that the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC) fosters such skills from O-level through A-level and into university. At present, however, ACMIS largely focuses on admissions, enrollment, registration, fee payments, and results, with no clear provision for capturing data on startups, innovations, acceleration, job creation, or revenue generation.

From the great universities of the world to the vibrant ecosystems of Silicon Valley, one lesson rings clear: innovation thrives where freedom meets funding, and ideas meet industry. Students are not passive recipients; they are creators, disruptors, builders. Professors are not just lecturers; they are mentors, co-founders, and visionaries. Intellectual property is not shelved; it is commercialized. Failure is not punished; it is refined. In such ecosystems, universities do not wait for jobs they create them.

Honourable Minister, if we establish innovation hubs without autonomy, they will become rooms with computers but no creativity. If we create research funds without access, they will become wells whose water no one can draw. If we align curricula without changing culture, we will simply rearrange the furniture in a burning house.

And yet, there is hope immense, undeniable hope.

For Uganda stands at a crossroads where demography meets destiny. Our youthful population is not a burden; it is a sleeping giant. The eight resolutions are the alarm clock. But will we wake up?

Let me end with a simple poetic reflection:

The seed is ready,

The rain has come,

The hands are many,

But will we become?

Will soil be turned,

Or left to lie?

Will dreams take root,

Or simply die?

As our elders remind us, “He who has diarrhea knows the direction of the toilet even without being shown.” Let our universities embrace innovation before frustration becomes our teacher.

I call upon the Ministry of Education and Sports, National Council for Higher Education, National Curriculum Development Centre, Vice Chancellors, and all local and international partners to urgently translate the eight resolutions of the 7th Annual Higher Education Conference into binding, funded, and time-bound institutional reforms by embedding Competence-Based Education and Training into all programs, restructuring university governance to prioritize innovation and enterprise, mandating that at least half of learning time is dedicated to real-world problem-solving and startup development, integrating innovation and employment tracking into academic data systems, and tying public and partner financing to measurable outcomes such as jobs created, startups sustained, and communities transformed because without decisive leadership, accountability frameworks, and a shift from certification to creation, these resolutions risk becoming symbolic declarations on rocky institutional ground rather than the practical medicine needed to cure Uganda’s poverty and unemployment crisis.

Honourable Ministers, the spear has been sharpened. The bow is drawn. The target is clear.

May we not miss.

Yours in the service of transformative education and national renewal.

Dr. Opul Joseph, PhD

Lecturer, Gulu University & Chief, Kitgum Campus

Director, Quality Education Consultancy Ltd (QECL)

CEO, OPUL Skilling Foundation Africa (OSFA)

President Elect Rotary Club of Soroti Central and Life Member of Uganda Red Cross Society (URSC)

ceo@opulskillingfpundationafrica.org/regionaldirector@qualityeducationconsultancylimited.com

+256-772-999346/+256-752-999346