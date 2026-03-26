Ambassador Nsambu Questions Credibility of Uganda’s Security Cameras After Brother’s Fatal Crash

Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria and the Maghreb region, H.E. John Chrysostom Alintuma Nsambu, has raised serious concerns over the effectiveness of the country’s security camera system following the tragic death of his elder brother in a hit-and-run accident.

Ambassador Nsambu made the remarks on Wednesday while laying his brother, Ssenteza Francis, to rest at their ancestral home in Nkuke Village, Buwunga Sub-county, Masaka District. The deceased was knocked dead at Kirumba–Ssaza Junction along the Masaka–Mbarara Highway.

Speaking with visible grief, Nsambu questioned why security cameras installed along major highways failed to identify the driver responsible for the fatal crash.

“At the very spot where my brother was knocked, there is what appears to be a camera, but it is not functioning. Even the nearby cameras along the highway are not working. It is deeply painful that we cannot trace the person who caused his death,” he said.

The Ambassador revealed that during his tenure as State Minister for ICT in 2008, he had proposed the establishment of a national traffic control center to monitor movement across the country’s road network.

However, the initiative stalled due to financial constraints despite gaining interest from the President.

Nsambu further disclosed that as soon as he was appointed as Uganda’s Ambassador to Algeria, he lobbied for support from the Algerian government to fund the installation of roadside surveillance cameras in Uganda.

“The Algerian government was willing to provide a grant worth approximately $7 billion for this project. Joint mapping was even conducted by Algerian and Ugandan police. However, the offer was sidelined, and instead, some officials pursued their own interests, resulting in the procurement of substandard cameras that are now non-functional,” he stated.

In an emotional appeal, Nsambu tasked the State Minister for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Hon. Fredrick Gume Ngobi, who represented the government at the burial, to raise the matter before Cabinet.

“My brother should be the last victim of such negligence. Relevant authorities must explain why these cameras are merely dummies. This culture of shoddy work and corruption in critical national projects must stop,” he added.

Also speaking at the burial on behalf of the Buganda Kingdom, Buddu County Chief Pokino Jude Muleke expressed concern over the increasing number of fatal accidents along the Masaka–Mbarara Highway, particularly between Nyendo and Kijjabwemi.

“We have repeatedly raised concerns about this stretch, but no action has been taken. There are several cameras at Ssaza, yet they do not help in tracking criminals. This issue must be urgently addressed at the national level,” Muleke said.

In response, Hon. Fredrick Ngobi acknowledged the concerns raised and pledged to present the matter to Cabinet for urgent consideration.

“This is a serious issue of National importance. I will ensure that it is brought before Cabinet so that appropriate action is taken as soon as possible,” he said.

According to local reports, at least ten people lose their lives annually due to speeding vehicles along the Nyendo–Kijjabwemi stretch of the Masaka–Mbarara Highway. Residents continue to fault the responsible authorities for failing to implement adequate safety measures, including functional surveillance systems and traffic calming interventions.