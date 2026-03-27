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NRM Parliamentary Caucus Backs FY 2026/2027 Budget Priorities and Proposed Protection of Sovereignty Bill 

Mulema Najib
Mulema Najib

The National Resistance Movement (NRM) Parliamentary Caucus has today resolved to support the government’s budget priorities for the Financial Year 2026/2027 and to back the passage of the Proposed Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2025, following guidance from H.E. Yoweri Kaguta Museveni at a meeting held at State House Entebbe.

The Caucus endorsed key priority areas in the FY 2026/2027 budget, including continued investment in peace and security, roads, electricity infrastructure, railway development, preparations for AFCON 2027, and promotion of scientific innovations to accelerate socio-economic transformation.

Members also supported restocking programmes in Teso, Lango and Acholi sub-regions, as well as salary enhancement for Primary School Teachers, Secondary School Arts Teachers, TVET instructors, and security personnel.

The Caucus further resolved to support the passing into law of the proposed Protection of Sovereignty Bill, 2025 once it is introduced in Parliament, noting its importance in safeguarding Uganda’s national interests and institutional independence.

The meeting reaffirmed the Caucus’ commitment to advancing government priorities aimed at strengthening service delivery, protecting national sovereignty, and sustaining Uganda’s development trajectory.

 


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ByMulema Najib
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News and Media manager since 2017. Specialist in Political and development reporting. Najib is a prolific writer with a solid track record in generating well articulated content especially in the current affairs, tourism and business fields. I must say writing is a kind of passion to me more than a profession. I love to write and aim to improve myself everyday that goes by. You can reach me via email : najibmule@gmail.com or telephone : +256700537838
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