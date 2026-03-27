Sheena Ruparelia Leads Bukedea Eye Camp Drive, Targets 5,000 in Honor of Rajiv Ruparelia

BUKEDEA, UGANDA – Thousands of residents from Bukedea and the wider Teso sub-region thronged Bukedea Hospital on Friday as the Ruparelia Foundation officially launched its inaugural free eye camp, an outreach aimed at restoring sight and hope to up to 5,000 Ugandans.

The initiative, held in memory of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, attracted massive crowds as beneficiaries lined up as early as morning hours to receive free eye screening, treatment, and surgical services.

Trustees of the Ruparelia Foundation, led by Sudhir Ruparelia and Jyotsna Ruparelia, arrived at the venue to a warm reception from local leaders, health workers, and the visibly eager community.

The outreach marks the beginning of a series of humanitarian interventions the foundation says are intended to keep alive Rajiv’s legacy of compassion and generosity.

“This is a promise we made—to continue Rajiv’s spirit of giving back to society,” a foundation representative noted, emphasizing that the eye camp reflects the values the late businessman stood for throughout his life.

According to Sheena Ruparelia, Bukedea was deliberately chosen due to Rajiv’s personal connection to Eastern Uganda.

“Rajiv spent a lot of time in Mbale and came to appreciate the needs of this region. He discovered Bukedea Teaching Hospital and expressed interest in supporting communities here,” she said.

She added that the foundation aims to honor Rajiv by restoring sight to thousands, describing the initiative as both a tribute and a continuation of his humanitarian vision.

Medical teams at the camp are offering a range of services including eye examinations, distribution of medication, and surgeries for complex conditions—all at no cost to patients.

Health officials say the overwhelming turnout underscores the urgent need for accessible and affordable eye care services in rural Uganda, where many suffer in silence due to lack of resources.

The Bukedea outreach is expected to run for several days, with beneficiaries drawn not only from the Teso sub-region but also from neighboring districts and parts of Kenya.

As the long queues continue to build, the message from the Ruparelia Foundation remains clear: beyond restoring sight, the initiative is about restoring dignity, hope, and a lasting legacy.