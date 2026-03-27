Research Dissemination : Teenage Parenthood in Uganda Beyond the Numbers

A study conducted by Makerere University Institute of Gender and Development studies funded by Science for Africa foundation and in partnership with Possible Africa and Stellenbosch Institute for Advanced Study, led by the principal investigator Dr. Flavia Victoria Namuggala found that teenage parenthood remains one of the most pressing yet often misunderstood challenges facing young people today, particularly in low- and middle-income countries. In Uganda, where one in four teenage girls becomes pregnant, the issue is not just about early childbearing, it is about disrupted dreams, shifting identities, and the struggle to belong in a society that often judges more than it supports.

Behind the statistics are real lives shaped by complex realities. For many teenage mothers, the journey into parenthood comes with serious health risks, limited access to education, and social isolation. School dropout is common, and opportunities for economic independence quickly shrink. At the same time, stigma from families and communities can leave young mothers feeling excluded and unsupported. While much attention has been given to girls, teenage fathers are often overlooked, leaving their experiences, responsibilities, and struggles largely invisible.

The situation becomes even more challenging when viewed through the lens of inequality. Rural teenagers, for example, face higher rates of pregnancy compared to their urban peers. Poverty, limited access to education, food insecurity, and exposure to abuse all increase vulnerability. In urban informal settlements, these challenges are even more layered, creating an environment where young people must navigate adulthood far earlier than expected.

But teenage parenthood is not just a story of risks it is also a story of identity. Young parents are caught between two worlds: they are still growing up themselves while taking on the responsibilities of raising a child. This dual role can create confusion, pressure, and a deep search for belonging. How do they see themselves? How does their community see them? And where do they fit in a society that often labels them before listening to their stories?

Understanding these questions requires looking beyond conventional approaches.

Too often, discussions around teenage pregnancy focus only on prevention or behavior change, without considering the lived experiences of young parents. There is a need to listen more closely to their voices and to recognize the cultural and community contexts that shape their lives. Indigenous perspectives, in particular, offer valuable insights into parenting, identity, and community support systems that are often ignored.

Recent efforts have begun to shift this narrative by exploring teenage parenthood through a more inclusive and holistic lens.

By examining how young people experience identity and belonging, it becomes possible to better understand not only the challenges they face but also their resilience and agency. Many teenage parents demonstrate remarkable strength, finding ways to care for their children, rebuild their goals, and redefine their futures despite the odds.

Sharing these insights with communities and stakeholders is a crucial step forward.

Planned engagement initiatives aim to create spaces where teenage parents, community members, and key institutions can come together to reflect, learn, and collaborate. These conversations are not just about raising awareness they are about building connections, identifying opportunities, and imagining a more supportive path ahead.

Addressing teenage parenthood in Uganda requires more than policies and programs. It calls for empathy, inclusion, and a willingness to see young parents not as problems to be solved, but as individuals with stories, potential, and a place in society. Only then can meaningful and lasting change take root.