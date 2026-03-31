Mountains of the Moon University Students Advance to Global Finals of the Huawei ICT Competition 2025–2026 Following Regional Victory

Fort Portal City, Uganda – March 2026 — Mountains of the Moon University (MMU) has achieved a significant milestone in technology and innovation, with its AgriChain Team (Uganda Innovation Team) emerging winners of the Regional Innovation Track at the Huawei ICT Competition 2025–2026. The team will now represent Uganda at the Global Finals scheduled to take place in Shenzhen from 2nd to 5th June 2026.

The winning team, comprising Okoo Elvis, Wasswa Atibu, and Masendi Aaron under the instruction of Alinaitwe Mukonyezi, impressed judges with their innovative project, AgriChain—an artificial intelligence-powered solution developed using MindSpore. The project aims to transform agriculture across Africa and beyond by enhancing efficiency, transparency, and productivity within agricultural value chains.

This achievement follows a highly competitive journey, where the students advanced from preliminary rounds in December 2025, excelled in the National Finals in January 2026, and went on to outperform teams from 21 Sub-Saharan African countries at the Regional Finals held in Kampala on 5th March 2026.

Speaking on the achievement, Arinda Ronnie Akantorana, Public Relations Manager at Huawei Technologies (Uganda) Co., Ltd, commended the Mountains of the Moon University, stating:

“Seeing the students excel on such a competitive stage is a testament to the high standard of education, mentorship, and technical training provided by Mountains of the Moon University. Achievements like this bring great pride to the academic community and serve as an inspiration to fellow students. We look forward to supporting them as they progress to the global stage.”

The Vice Chancellor of Mountains of the Moon University, Prof. Pius Coxwell Achanga, also praised the team’s success:

“I warmly congratulate our Innovations Team for emerging winners at the regional level and qualifying for the global finals. This initiative provides a vital platform for talent cultivation, enabling our students to enhance their digital skills and compete at the highest level. We are proud to see MMU and Uganda represented on the global stage.”

Aaron Masendi, a Computer Science Student & one of the participants, expressed appreciation for the opportunity and highlighted the broader impact of the experience:

“We are deeply grateful for the opportunity to participate in this competition. It has provided a powerful platform for advancing agriculture-technology innovation while strengthening the role of youth and education in solving real-world challenges. Competing at this level has not only enhanced our technical capabilities but also reinforced our commitment to developing solutions that can transform agriculture in Africa.”

The Huawei ICT Competition is a globally recognized platform that brings together students and educators from over 2,000 universities across more than 100 countries. Since its launch in 2015, the competition has played a critical role in nurturing ICT talent, enhancing practical skills, and fostering innovation in areas such as artificial intelligence, cloud computing, and networking. It is also recognized as a flagship program partner of the UNESCO Global Skills Academy.

The AgriChain team’s success underscores the growing role of African universities in driving innovation and positions Uganda as a rising hub for technology-driven solutions in agriculture.

Further details regarding the awarding ceremony and the global finals roadmap will be communicated in due course.