BWANIKA JOSEPH: Ugandans in Diaspora face a narrow window to challenge the unfair proposed taxation

As the Government of Uganda continues to struggle with economic pressures, a new proposal to tax citizens in the diaspora has sparked concern and urgency among Ugandans living abroad.

With limited time to respond before such measures potentially take effect, the Leadership in Diaspora communities must engage policymakers and voice their concerns about this unfair and counterproductive tax policy.

Uganda’s economy continues to face structural challenges, including a rising public debt burden of about UGX 130 trillion (approximately US$34.86 billion, persistent budget deficits, and increasing pressure to finance infrastructure and social services.

In response, the Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) has sought to widen the tax base.

While this objective is understandable, the proposal to tax Diaspora income risks overlooking a critical reality. Ugandans abroad are already among the country’s most consistent and impactful economic contributors.

According to estimates from the Bank of Uganda, remittances from the diaspora bring in approximately $1.2 to $1.4 billion annually, making them one of the country’s largest sources of foreign exchange second only to key exports like coffee and Gold. This inflow accounts for roughly 4% to 5% of Uganda’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

These inflows are not evenly distributed but reflect strong regional diaspora hubs.

Ugandans in the United States contribute the largest share estimated at around 30%–35% of total remittances followed by the United Kingdom at approximately 15%–20%.

The Middle East, particularly countries like the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar, accounts for about 25%–30%, largely driven by labor exports. The remaining 15%–20% comes from Europe, Canada, and other parts of Africa.

These contributions go far beyond household support. They sustain foreign exchange reserves, stabilize the Ugandan shilling, and indirectly generate tax revenue through consumption, investment, and financial transactions.

Diaspora funds are channeled into real estate, small and medium enterprises, education, and healthcare sectors that are essential for long-term development.

Against this backdrop taxing diaspora income raises concerns of double taxation, as these individuals are already taxed in their countries of residence. More importantly, such a policy risks weakening the very flows it seeks to harness. Diaspora investors are highly sensitive to policy signals.

A perception of unfair taxation could trigger a gradual withdrawal of investments, reduced remittances, and a shift of capital to more predictable environments. The economic consequences of such a shift would be significant, affecting growth, employment, and foreign exchange stability.

For policymakers, the central issue is not whether more revenue is needed, but how it is generated and managed.

Uganda’s fiscal challenges are as much about efficiency and accountability as they are about revenue collection.

Public concern over underperforming or stalled projects such as the Lubowa International Specialized Hospital highlights the urgent need for stronger financial oversight.

Borrowing to finance development is not inherently problematic, but when projects fail to deliver value, the burden shifts unfairly onto taxpayers.

This calls for a decisive pivot toward strengthening public financial management. Transparent budgeting, strict expenditure controls, and effective monitoring of public investments must become non-negotiable.

Every shilling borrowed or collected in taxes should be traceable to measurable outcomes that benefit citizens.

Equally important is proper budget allocation. Uganda must prioritize sectors with the highest economic returns, particularly agriculture and technological infrastructure.

Agriculture employs the majority of the population, yet remains underfunded and under-mechanized. Strategic investments in irrigation, agro-processing, and market access could transform it into a major revenue generator.

Similarly, investing in digital infrastructure and innovation can expand the tax base organically by formalizing economic activity and reducing inefficiencies.

However, the responsibility for better governance does not rest with policymakers alone. Citizens both at home and in the diaspora must take a more active interest in the country’s fiscal affairs.

Budget transparency means little without public engagement. Ugandans should demand accountability, follow budget processes, and question how public funds are allocated and spent. A more informed and engaged population is essential for building a culture of accountability.

For the diaspora, this is a moment to move beyond remittances and become active participants in shaping national policy. Advocacy, and organized engagement with government institutions can help ensure that policies reflect fairness and economic logic.

Uganda stands to gain far more from strengthening trust and improving financial management than from imposing additional taxes on its diaspora. Sustainable economic growth will not come from overburdening contributors, but from efficient governance, strategic investment, and shared responsibility.

The path forward requires collaboration between government and citizens, at home and abroad to build a resilient and inclusive economy.

Author is a social development specialist and CEO Bridge your mind Centre.

Email: bwani.jose@gmail.com