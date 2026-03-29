Sudhir Ruparelia Gifts Wheelchair to 104-Year-Old Esther Amoding at Rajiv Memorial Eye Camp in Bukedea

In a deeply emotional climax at the three-day Rajiv Ruparelia Memorial Free Eye Health Camp, billionaire Dr Sudhir Ruparelia personally handed over a brand-new wheelchair to 104-year-old Esther Amoding at Bukedea Teaching Hospital today. The centenarian, visibly moved to tears, responded with a heartfelt prayer: “May you live for many more years to keep helping your people.”

This touching exchange stood out as the highlight of an outreach that drew thousands of Ugandans of all ages — from infants to the elderly — who converged on Bukedea Teaching Hospital from Teso, Lango, Acholi, and Bugisu regions between March 27 and 29. Patients queued for hours for free eye screenings, consultations, cataract surgeries (over 300 performed, including 50 on children), and more than 1,000 pairs of spectacles.

Dr Sudhir Ruparelia and his wife Jyotsna demonstrated rare commitment by stepping away from the comforts of Kampala to spend the entire period in rural Bukedea. They personally supervised the camp, engaged directly with beneficiaries, and ensured every needy person received care — a sacrifice that underscored their dedication beyond mere financial support.

Hundreds of lives were transformed: blind grandparents regained sight to see their grandchildren, mothers could read again, and vulnerable residents found renewed dignity and hope. The camp has cemented the Ruparelia Foundation’s position as Uganda’s most visible and active local philanthropy organisation, driven by the enduring memory of the late Rajiv Ruparelia, who tragically passed away in a road accident on May 3, 2025.

In remembrance of Rajiv, the Foundation has rolled out several impactful initiatives, including 100 fully-funded Master’s scholarships at Victoria University, a major Christmas charity drive providing essentials to the needy, and community outreaches such as the distribution of blankets, clothes, food, and toys in areas like Kilawuli.

As the camp concluded today, the message from Bukedea was unmistakable: Rajiv’s legacy lives on through acts of compassion that bridge the gap between privilege and need, proving that true service often means leaving the boardroom for the village.