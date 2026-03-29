Northern Uganda Farmers Urged to Embrace Research-Driven Technologies

Gulu City, March 29, 2026 — Farmers in Northern Uganda have been urged to embrace research-driven agricultural technologies as a pathway to increased productivity and household incomes.

According to Frank Mugabi, Head of Communications at the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO), research-driven agricultural technologies provide farmers with proven, high-yielding, and climate-resilient solutions that reduce risks, lower production costs, and increase output and quality, ultimately translating into higher productivity and improved household incomes.

“When farmers adopt research-driven technologies, they move from guesswork to precision thereby producing more, losing less, and earning better from every acre they cultivate.” Mugabi said.

He made the remarks while addressing the media at the 5th Northern Uganda Agricultural Show underway at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City on Sunday.

The show, which opened on March 26 and will run until March 30, 2026, has brought together farmers, researchers, agribusiness players, and development partners in a shared effort to advance agricultural transformation in the region.

NARO is a key participant at the exhibition, with its institutes including the National Livestock Resources Research Institute (NaLIRRI), the National Coffee Resources Research Institute (NaCORI), and the Ngetta and Abi Zonal Agricultural Research and Development Institutes (ZARDIs) showcasing a range of innovations tailored to Northern Uganda’s farming systems.

At the NARO exhibition booth, visitors are engaging with technologies in bee products, improved pasture systems, resilient seed systems, shea nut value addition, agro-processing, and coffee production suited to the region.

Beyond exhibitions, NARO scientists are conducting practical training sessions aimed at equipping farmers and agripreneurs with hands-on skills to adopt and benefit from these innovations. The sessions are designed to ensure that research outputs translate into real impact at farm level.

Shea value addition has emerged as a key highlight at the show, reflecting its economic significance in Northern Uganda, where the shea tree is widely abundant. Researchers are demonstrating improved processing techniques to enhance product quality and market value, opening up new income opportunities, particularly for women and youth.

Coffee is also taking center stage at the exhibition, underscoring its growing role as a leading income earner for Ugandan farmers. Once largely associated with Central and Western regions, coffee is now being actively promoted in Northern Uganda as a viable commercial enterprise. Through NaCORI, NARO is showcasing improved varieties and climate-suitable agronomic practices, while training farmers on crop establishment, pest and disease control, and post-harvest management to ensure quality and competitiveness.

Mugabi emphasized the need for farmers to actively engage with research institutions nearest to them across the country.

“We call upon farmers across Northern Uganda to take full advantage of platforms like this to learn, adopt, and apply proven technologies. Research is a launchpad for agricultural transformation but farmers have to embrace these innovations and turn them into productive enterprises that improve livelihoods.” He noted.

Mugabi further re-echoed the importance of value addition as a key driver of higher farmer incomes, noting that NARO has developed a wide range of prototype value-added products from various agricultural commodities that farmers can replicate. He emphasized that value addition not only increases earnings but also reduces post-harvest losses and improves livelihoods.

Using shea nut as an example, he highlighted its strong global demand due to its unique skincare properties, yet warned that the tree, abundant in Northern Uganda, is increasingly under threat from indiscriminate cutting.

“Every time you cut down a shea nut tree, you cut down potential income,” he noted, adding that Ngetta ZARDI in Lira City is actively conducting research to reduce the time it takes for shea trees to mature and begin yielding. He described the shea tree as a “treasure that must be jealously protected,” adding that all this information is readily available to showgoers visiting the NARO exhibition stalls.

The commended the agricultural show organisers for reinforcing the importance of research, innovation, and farmer engagement in addressing food security, building climate resilience, and driving sustainable agricultural development in the region.