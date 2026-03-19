NAGRC&DB Hands Over Teso Breeding Centre Site, Igniting Livestock Transformation Drive in Bukedea

WATCHDOG UGANDA

NAGRC&DB Hands Over Teso Breeding Centre Site, Signalling Livestock Transformation in Bukedea

Bukedea, Uganda – The National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) has officially handed over the site for the Teso Animal Breeding and Demonstration Centre (TABDEC) to contractors, clearing the way for construction works to begin in earnest across the Teso sub-region.

The handover was officiated by Board Chairman Ben Anyama, marking a key milestone in a project expected to reshape livestock production in Eastern Uganda. The facility will sit on two sites—approximately 61 acres at Aoroko and 278 acres at Amujeju in Bukedea District.

Once complete, TABDEC will operate as an integrated breeding, training and demonstration hub. Planned infrastructure includes administrative blocks, staff housing, a learning centre, artificial insemination (AI) training hostels, poultry and hatchery units, piggery and fish production systems, feed processing units, valley tanks, modern cattle sheds and hay barns.

Jobs Now, Opportunity Ahead

Even before completion, the project is already injecting life into the local economy, with contractors mobilising labour, suppliers and services—creating immediate opportunities for youth and small businesses in the area.

But the long-term promise is far bigger.

Why This Project Matters

For decades, Teso’s livestock sector has struggled to recover from the twin shocks of cattle rustling and insurgency, which wiped out herds and weakened household incomes.

The establishment of TABDEC represents a deliberate shift—from recovery to transformation.

When operational, the centre will decentralise access to improved animal genetics and services, reducing farmers’ dependence on distant government farms. It is expected to directly support farmers—especially women and youth—with:

High-yield dairy breeds such as Jersey, Friesian and Ankole crosses

Climate-resilient beef breeds including Boran and Brahman crosses

A steady supply of poultry from a modern hatchery system

Integrated fish, piggery and on-site feed production using local inputs

Beyond inputs, the centre is projected to train up to 5,000 farmers annually in artificial insemination, climate-smart agriculture, agribusiness skills and market access.

If implemented effectively, this could reposition Teso as a competitive player in Uganda’s dairy and poultry value chains—boosting incomes, improving nutrition and expanding rural employment.

NAGRC&DB’s rapid progression from groundbreaking to site handover reflects an institution under pressure to deliver tangible results. The agency’s core mandate—improving animal genetics and decentralising breeding services—is increasingly being tested against real community expectations.

Officials say TABDEC is part of a broader national push to modernise livestock farming and move households from subsistence to commercial production.

Watchdog Perspective

This is the kind of intervention that matters—where policy meets the soil, and promises are measured in livelihoods, not speeches.

But delivery will be the true test.

Ugandans have seen too many projects stall after launch. The real success of TABDEC will depend on transparency in construction, timely completion, and whether farmers—especially at the grassroots—actually gain access to the services envisioned.

If done right, this could become a model for regional agricultural transformation. If mismanaged, it risks joining the long list of underperforming public investments.

For now, the signal is clear: Teso’s livestock revival has moved from blueprint to breaking ground.

The Watchdog is on duty.