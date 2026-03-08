NAGRC&DB Marks International Women’s Day by Honouring Female Leaders in Uganda’s Livestock Sector

NAGRC&DB Celebrates International Women’s Day, Honors Female Leaders in Livestock Sector

Kampala — The National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) has joined the global celebrations of International Women’s Day 2026 by recognizing the contribution of women working within the institution and across Uganda’s livestock sector.

In a message shared on its official social media platforms, NAGRC&DB paid tribute to the female professionals driving innovation, research and field work that supports the country’s agricultural transformation.

“Today, we celebrate the incredible women of NAGRC&DB and women around the world who continue to shape communities, drive innovation and transform agriculture. Your dedication, resilience and leadership make a lasting impact in advancing Uganda’s livestock sector,” the institution said.

The message was accompanied by a purple-themed collage of female staff working in laboratories, offices and field stations, highlighting their role in scientific research, breeding programmes and livestock data management.

Established under the Animal Breeding Act of 2001 as a semi-autonomous agency under the Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries (MAAIF), NAGRC&DB is mandated to manage Uganda’s animal genetic resources and support livestock productivity through breeding, conservation and data systems.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Uganda’s economy, with the livestock subsector contributing significantly to national output and household livelihoods across rural communities.

Women form the largest share of the agricultural workforce in the country and play a central role in livestock management, yet many continue to face structural challenges including limited access to land ownership, financing, modern technologies and extension services.

By celebrating its female workforce, NAGRC&DB said it aims to highlight the importance of women in agricultural research and livestock development, while encouraging greater recognition of their role in building resilient and productive farming systems.

The recognition also aligns with broader national efforts to promote gender equality and empower women to take leadership positions in science, agriculture and public service.