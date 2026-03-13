Anita Among’s Birthday Gesture to Mao Sparks Political Chatter Ahead of Speakership Race

In Uganda’s high-stakes political arena, where alliances shift as quickly as campaign slogans, Speaker Anita Annet Among has ignited fresh conversation with a simple yet symbolic gesture – a public birthday message to one of her most outspoken critics, Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister Norbert Mao.

The Speaker on Thursday shared a warm birthday message to Mao, describing him as “my brother” and wishing him many more years of good health. The message, accompanied by a smiling photo, quickly caught the attention of political watchers, given the recent tensions between the two leaders over the leadership of Parliament.

“Happy birthday, my brother, Ladit Hon Norbert Mao,” Among posted, drawing reactions from MPs and political observers alike.

Mao, who turned 59, responded in an equally warm tone, thanking the Speaker and referring to her as “dear sister” and “Madam Speaker.” In a light-hearted response, he described himself as “59 years bold,” a phrase that quickly circulated on social media.

The exchange has generated discussion within political circles, particularly as it comes at a time when speculation continues to swirl around the leadership contest for the Speakership in the upcoming 12th Parliament.

Over the past months, Mao has been seen by some observers as positioning himself as an alternative voice on parliamentary leadership, occasionally offering sharp criticism of the current administration of the House. The public birthday exchange with Among, however, projected a tone of cordiality that many analysts say reflects the complex and often fluid relationships within Uganda’s political class.

Political analysts say such gestures, though seemingly simple, often carry symbolic significance in Uganda’s consensus-driven political environment where personal relationships and public messaging play a major role in shaping alliances.

Meanwhile, Speaker Among is widely believed to have secured significant backing within the ruling establishment. The Central Executive Committee (CEC) of the National Resistance Movement (NRM) reportedly endorsed her for another term as Speaker, alongside Deputy Speaker Thomas Tayebwa.

The endorsement from the ruling party’s top decision-making organ is seen by many insiders as a strong signal of support from the party leadership headed by President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni.

Support has also reportedly come from the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), a political pressure group associated with Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba, which has previously encouraged its members and supporters in Parliament to back Among and Tayebwa for the top parliamentary offices.

Behind the scenes, political consultations are said to be ongoing among various power centres within the political establishment. Sources familiar with the matter say Among has been engaging different stakeholders as part of efforts to consolidate support ahead of the parliamentary vote.

Among was also recently seen paying a courtesy call to Gen Salim Saleh, a senior government figure and influential political actor. Observers note that Saleh has historically maintained strong networks across Uganda’s political spectrum, including in northern Uganda where Mao commands significant political influence.

Such engagements, analysts say, are typical in Uganda’s political culture where dialogue and negotiation often shape the outcome of key leadership positions.

While the race for the Speakership has not officially opened, political insiders believe the coming weeks could determine the balance of power in the next Parliament. The Speakership remains one of the most influential positions in Uganda’s governance structure, overseeing parliamentary business and shaping the legislative agenda.

For now, the birthday exchange between Among and Mao has offered a rare moment of political warmth in what is expected to be a competitive contest.

Whether the gesture signals deeper political rapprochement or simply reflects parliamentary camaraderie remains to be seen. What is clear, however, is that the political chessboard ahead of the next Parliament is already taking shape – with alliances, consultations and strategic messaging all playing their part.