Oscar Mutebi Urges Investors to Tap Masaka District's Economic Potential

Brian Mugenyi

Masaka, Uganda – Rural Masaka District development activist Oscar Mutebi has expressed heartfelt gratitude to President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni for his consistent support in advancing youth empowerment and community development initiatives across the region.

Mr. Mutebi, a passionate advocate for rural progress in Masaka and the Greater Masaka area, has called on both local and international investors to take advantage of the district’s vast economic potential. He highlighted key sectors including agriculture, agro-processing, renewable energy, and emerging industrial ventures as ripe for investment.

“His Excellency President Museveni has continually championed initiatives that uplift communities, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities this creates. I encourage investors to explore Masaka District’s rich resources and strategic advantages—now is the time to invest here for sustainable returns and shared prosperity,” said Mr. Mutebi.

Strategically located near Lake Victoria, Masaka District serves as a major agricultural and commercial hub. Agriculture drives the local economy, with coffee emerging as a cornerstone cash crop. Government programs such as Operation Wealth Creation have distributed thousands of modern coffee seedlings to farmers, aiming to boost production, increase household incomes, and encourage climate-resilient farming practices.

Beyond coffee, the district offers opportunities for value addition through processing, export expansion, and even coffee tourism, where visitors can tour farms, learn about production, and sample local brews. Fertile soils, favorable climate, and proximity to key markets position Masaka as an ideal location for scaling agro-industrial projects such as fruit and vegetable processing, pineapple and banana value chains, and horticultural ventures.

Masaka’s potential is not limited to agriculture. Industrial development is gaining momentum, with plans for industrial parks, particularly in Bukakata, to attract manufacturers and create employment. The district also boasts mineral resources, including high-quality silica sand deposits near Dimu Beach, which present opportunities for sheet glass manufacturing, a project that could reduce imports and stimulate local industry.

Renewable energy presents another growth avenue. Successful models of solar microgrids powering rural villages demonstrate the viability of expanding clean energy solutions, including solar-powered irrigation to support year-round farming. Meanwhile, growing urbanization and improved connectivity make Masaka attractive for real estate, commercial developments, and the hospitality sector.

At the community level, Mr. Mutebi has been instrumental in improving livelihoods. He has facilitated access to agricultural inputs like coffee seedlings and spraying equipment and has inspired youth and women to participate in government initiatives such as the Parish Development Model (PDM) and Emyooga. He also advocates for wider access to clean water and increased coffee planting to strengthen household economies.

Through his work uniting leaders and communities across Greater Masaka—including districts such as Kalungu, Kyotera, and Mpigi—Mr. Mutebi promotes collaboration to unlock opportunities that drive inclusive growth. Local leaders, including Mayor Hajjat Zaina Nakidde of Kyanamukaka Town Council, have praised his initiatives for fostering unity and progress.

“I thank Mr. Oscar Mutebi for his tireless support in bringing resources to our communities. Investors should see Masaka’s potential—it’s a district ready for transformative partnerships,” she said.

As Masaka continues to build on its agricultural strengths and emerging industrial prospects, Mr. Mutebi’s call highlights a district poised for impactful investment, contributing to Uganda’s broader vision for sustainable economic growth and prosperity.


