Air Arabia, FlyDubai Resume Key UAE Flights to Entebbe as Aviation Sector Rebounds

Entebbe, Uganda — Uganda’s aviation sector has received a boost following the resumption of key United Arab Emirates flights to Entebbe International Airport, signaling gradual recovery after disruptions linked to Middle East airspace tensions.

Low-cost carrier Air Arabia has resumed its flights to Sharjah, while Flydubai has reinstated its morning services to Dubai. The restoration of the routes reconnects Uganda to one of its most important travel and trade corridors in the Gulf region.

The update was confirmed by Fred Bamwesigye, Director General of the Uganda Civil Aviation Authority (UCAA), during a Ramadan Iftar dinner hosted by the aviation regulator.

Bamwesigye said the developments signal resilience within Uganda’s aviation industry despite the challenges created by regional conflicts that led to temporary airspace closures in parts of the Middle East since late February 2026.

According to UCAA, Entebbe International Airport is currently operating at about 42 percent capacity, largely due to the regional disruptions. However, Bamwesigye noted that around 65 percent of the airport’s traffic has remained largely unaffected, thanks to adjustments made in flight scheduling and route coordination with international partners.

“We are committed to ensuring safe and efficient operations for all passengers and stakeholders,” Bamwesigye said, emphasizing ongoing collaboration with airlines and aviation authorities to minimise the impact of geopolitical disruptions.

The resumption of the UAE routes is expected to benefit Uganda’s tourism, trade and labour travel sectors, as thousands of Ugandans regularly travel to the Gulf for employment while businesses rely heavily on cargo links through Dubai and Sharjah.

Industry stakeholders say the restored flights will help stabilise passenger flows and cargo movements that had slowed during the temporary disruptions.

In remarks delivered during the gathering, Bamwesigye also used the occasion of the final days of Ramadan to call for prayers for global peace and stability, noting that geopolitical tensions continue to affect aviation operations worldwide.

The recovery in flight operations comes as government agencies intensify efforts to strengthen Uganda’s transport infrastructure and safeguard international connectivity.

Observers say the developments offer cautious optimism for Uganda’s aviation industry as airlines gradually restore schedules affected by the regional crisis.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments in the aviation sector as the regional situation evolves.