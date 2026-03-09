FULL LIST: Uganda Police Publishes Official 2026 List of Licensed Private Security Firms, Gun Dealers

Kampala — The Uganda Police Force has released the official list of licensed Private Security Organizations (PSOs) and gun dealers authorized to operate in the country for 2026.

The announcement was made by the Police Undersecretary, Dr. Aggrey Wunyi, through a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming the force’s commitment to enforcing the provisions of the Firearms Act and the Police Act.

According to the police, the list—issued under the authority of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)—identifies companies that have met the regulatory requirements to legally provide private security services and deal in firearms.

Authorities say the move is intended to enhance public safety and strengthen oversight in the private security sector, which plays a growing role in safeguarding businesses, institutions, and residential areas across Uganda.

Police noted that only companies appearing on the official register are permitted to operate as private security providers or gun dealers. Engaging unlicensed firms, officials warned, could expose individuals and organizations to security risks and legal consequences.

The release of the list also triggered debate online, with some members of the public questioning the absence of certain well-known companies and calling for greater transparency in the licensing process.

Police have urged the public and businesses to verify security service providers against the approved list and report any suspected illegal operations to the authorities.

Licensed Private Security Organizations (PSOs) – 2026

909 Kabarole Youth Veterans A1 Security Group Ltd A-Safe Security Company Able Security Uganda Ltd Able Tiger Security Ltd Absolute Guard Services and Investigators Ltd Accacia Security Ltd Accurate Security Company Ltd Active Security Services Ltd Agatha KP Protective Services Ltd AI Security Services Ltd Aim Security Company Ltd Aisi International Agency Security Ltd Amazing Grace Guards Ltd Anand International Consultants Ltd Angel Security Group Ltd Apex Security Services Ltd Aps Protective Services Ltd AR1 Security Company Ltd Armatrac Security Company Ltd Armoured Security Co. Ltd Aristake Security Company Ltd Arvo Security Group Ltd Asa Security Company Limited B2 Security Group Ltd Barrel Security Services Ltd Believe Security Ltd Blue Nile Security (U) Ltd Bluewhale Security Company Brandguard Limited Bravery Investigation Agency Bright Security Ltd Brifsaf Security Company Ltd Budi Security Group Ltd Buenas Dias Guards & Security Ltd Bullfighters Security Limited Bulwark Security Consultants Ltd Calvary Security Services Limited Canon Security Services Ltd Cantaker Security Company Ltd Capital Security Services Limited Cheetah Security Services Limited City Cops (U) Limited Command Security Services Ltd Companion Security Services Ltd Corporate Security Services (U) Ltd Countryman Security Co. Ltd Crown Secure Solutions Ltd Crumark Security Limited Cydops Defense Systems Limited Cypro Security Company Ltd Dacon Security Company Ltd Data Lock Security Ltd Desert Seals Ltd Devine Security Group Limited Eagle Eye Security Company Ltd Eureka Security Limited Excalibur International Security Ltd Executive Protection Services International Express Security Company Ltd FBG Security Company Frontier Security Services Fulltime Security Company G Limit Security Company Ltd G&D Security Company Ltd G4S Secure Solutions Gallant Security Ltd Giant Security Ltd GKO Security Company Global Link Global Security Ltd Godra Secure Services Goldan Security Group Ltd Gold Line Security Services Ltd Good Times Security Services Ltd Graben Security Ltd GT Expert Security Group Ltd Guardian World Limited Guardworld Security and Investigations Ltd Hank Security Services Company Harard Security Group Ltd Hash Security Company Ltd Hatari Security Group Ltd Hero Security Limited Hogol Security Services (U) Limited Hope Services Ltd Hospe Security Services Limited Image Group Ltd Industrial Security Services Ltd Insight Security Company Ltd Intersect Security Group Ltd Kaftech Security Ltd Kampala Parking Industry Karu 3000 U Ltd Keith King Security Ltd Kimjose Security Limited Knights Guard Security Company Ltd Legends Security Company Ltd M S Data Lock Security Limited M/S Anika Security Services Ltd Maasero Security Company Magnum Security Company Ltd Mock Security Solutions Ltd Month Security Ltd Millennium Security Ltd Nova Security Group Ltd Novae Security Group Ltd Ogwalin Security Company Ltd Ogan Security Services Ltd Pathway Golden Security Services Ltd Pearl Security Company Ltd Pearl Watchmen Uganda Ltd Pinnacle Security Company Ltd Platinum Security Group Ltd Prion One Security Ltd Promax Security Ltd Proof Security Group Smc Ltd PSD Security Limited Puff Security Services Ltd Quanico Security Company Ltd Ranger Security Ltd Ready Protection Services Ltd Real Star Security (Private) Ltd Red Light Security Services Ug Limited Rescue Security Services Ltd Ric Watch International Riot Security Ltd Robust Security U Ltd Rock Security Company Ruhama Veterans (U) Limited Rusakebe Security Ltd Rwambomo Security Services Ltd Ryayo Security Group Ltd Sabasaba Security Company Safetec Security Co Sail Global Security Company San Security Ltd Saracen Uganda Limited Scorpion in House Security Co. Ltd Security Agencies (U) Limited Security Focus U Ltd Security Group Uganda Security Plus Uganda Company Ltd Sentry Blue Plus Security Company Ltd Shadow Security Services Limited Sheerhart Security Ltd Shindanyu Acon Co. Ltd Shindanyu Security Co. Ltd Sola Security Limited Solomon Concert Security U Ltd Sovereign Security Limited Spark Guards Security Group Ltd Spartan Security Company Ltd Spc Protectarate Security Ltd Spot Well Securities Ltd Spy Tech International Squad Security Group Stardrive Security U Ltd Stap Security Ltd Star React Security Guards Ltd Sting Security Company Swift Security Services Ltd Tactical Security Company Ltd Tan International Security Company Tayan Security Company Ltd Team Security Company Ltd The Divine Guards Ltd The Godets Men Thunder Private Investigators and Security Services Lid Time Cope Security Ltd Top Security Ltd Toro Veteran Security Guards Limited TPK Security Group Ltd Trifecta Professional Services Trojan Security Group Ltd Tuswaj Security Group Unicorn Security Group (USG) Limited Uwezo Security Services Limited Vaelcom Security Ltd Vigilant Security Group Ltd Vision Security Limited Warrior Security Company Tasman Security Investment Ltd ZBM Private Investigators Ltd Zoom Security Services Ltd

Licensed Gun Dealers – 2026

S/N Company Name Location 1 Skyker Parliamentary Avenue 2 Spc Protectarate Mumoyo 3 Global Paper Range Nakawa 4 Magnum Security Bukolobi 5 Luwero Industries Nakasongola 6 Cyclops Defense Systems Kololo 7 Saracen U Ltd Kabalagala 8 Blue Whale Security Nitinda 9 Tight Security Kamwokya 10 Great Blue Heron Ntinda 11 Image Group U Ltd Kololo 12 China Uganda Exchange Nakaseke

Police have stressed that verification of security companies and gun dealers is critical to ensuring legal compliance and protecting national security. Members of the public are urged to report any unlicensed activity.