FULL LIST: Uganda Police Publishes Official 2026 List of Licensed Private Security Firms, Gun Dealers

Kampala — The Uganda Police Force has released the official list of licensed Private Security Organizations (PSOs) and gun dealers authorized to operate in the country for 2026.
The announcement was made by the Police Undersecretary, Dr. Aggrey Wunyi, through a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming the force’s commitment to enforcing the provisions of the Firearms Act and the Police Act.
According to the police, the list—issued under the authority of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)—identifies companies that have met the regulatory requirements to legally provide private security services and deal in firearms.
Authorities say the move is intended to enhance public safety and strengthen oversight in the private security sector, which plays a growing role in safeguarding businesses, institutions, and residential areas across Uganda.
Police noted that only companies appearing on the official register are permitted to operate as private security providers or gun dealers. Engaging unlicensed firms, officials warned, could expose individuals and organizations to security risks and legal consequences.
The release of the list also triggered debate online, with some members of the public questioning the absence of certain well-known companies and calling for greater transparency in the licensing process.
Police have urged the public and businesses to verify security service providers against the approved list and report any suspected illegal operations to the authorities.
Licensed Private Security Organizations (PSOs) – 2026
909 Kabarole Youth Veterans
A1 Security Group Ltd
A-Safe Security Company
Able Security Uganda Ltd
Able Tiger Security Ltd
Absolute Guard Services and Investigators Ltd
Accacia Security Ltd
Accurate Security Company Ltd
Active Security Services Ltd
Agatha KP Protective Services Ltd
AI Security Services Ltd
Aim Security Company Ltd
Aisi International Agency Security Ltd
Amazing Grace Guards Ltd
Anand International Consultants Ltd
Angel Security Group Ltd
Apex Security Services Ltd
Aps Protective Services Ltd
AR1 Security Company Ltd
Armatrac Security Company Ltd
Armoured Security Co. Ltd
Aristake Security Company Ltd
Arvo Security Group Ltd
Asa Security Company Limited
B2 Security Group Ltd
Barrel Security Services Ltd
Believe Security Ltd
Blue Nile Security (U) Ltd
Bluewhale Security Company
Brandguard Limited
Bravery Investigation Agency
Bright Security Ltd
Brifsaf Security Company Ltd
Budi Security Group Ltd
Buenas Dias Guards & Security Ltd
Bullfighters Security Limited
Bulwark Security Consultants Ltd
Calvary Security Services Limited
Canon Security Services Ltd
Cantaker Security Company Ltd
Capital Security Services Limited
Cheetah Security Services Limited
City Cops (U) Limited
Command Security Services Ltd
Companion Security Services Ltd
Corporate Security Services (U) Ltd
Countryman Security Co. Ltd
Crown Secure Solutions Ltd
Crumark Security Limited
Cydops Defense Systems Limited
Cypro Security Company Ltd
Dacon Security Company Ltd
Data Lock Security Ltd
Desert Seals Ltd
Devine Security Group Limited
Eagle Eye Security Company Ltd
Eureka Security Limited
Excalibur International Security Ltd
Executive Protection Services International
Express Security Company Ltd
FBG Security Company
Frontier Security Services
Fulltime Security Company
G Limit Security Company Ltd
G&D Security Company Ltd
G4S Secure Solutions
Gallant Security Ltd
Giant Security Ltd
GKO Security Company
Global Link
Global Security Ltd
Godra Secure Services
Goldan Security Group Ltd
Gold Line Security Services Ltd
Good Times Security Services Ltd
Graben Security Ltd
GT Expert Security Group Ltd
Guardian World Limited
Guardworld Security and Investigations Ltd
Hank Security Services Company
Harard Security Group Ltd
Hash Security Company Ltd
Hatari Security Group Ltd
Hero Security Limited
Hogol Security Services (U) Limited
Hope Services Ltd
Hospe Security Services Limited
Image Group Ltd
Industrial Security Services Ltd
Insight Security Company Ltd
Intersect Security Group Ltd
Kaftech Security Ltd
Kampala Parking Industry
Karu 3000 U Ltd
Keith King Security Ltd
Kimjose Security Limited
Knights Guard Security Company Ltd
Legends Security Company Ltd
M S Data Lock Security Limited
M/S Anika Security Services Ltd
Maasero Security Company
Magnum Security Company Ltd
Mock Security Solutions Ltd
Month Security Ltd
Millennium Security Ltd
Nova Security Group Ltd
Novae Security Group Ltd
Ogwalin Security Company Ltd
Ogan Security Services Ltd
Pathway Golden Security Services Ltd
Pearl Security Company Ltd
Pearl Watchmen Uganda Ltd
Pinnacle Security Company Ltd
Platinum Security Group Ltd
Prion One Security Ltd
Promax Security Ltd
Proof Security Group Smc Ltd
PSD Security Limited
Puff Security Services Ltd
Quanico Security Company Ltd
Ranger Security Ltd
Ready Protection Services Ltd
Real Star Security (Private) Ltd
Red Light Security Services Ug Limited
Rescue Security Services Ltd
Ric Watch International
Riot Security Ltd
Robust Security U Ltd
Rock Security Company
Ruhama Veterans (U) Limited
Rusakebe Security Ltd
Rwambomo Security Services Ltd
Ryayo Security Group Ltd
Sabasaba Security Company
Safetec Security Co
Sail Global Security Company
San Security Ltd
Saracen Uganda Limited
Scorpion in House Security Co. Ltd
Security Agencies (U) Limited
Security Focus U Ltd
Security Group Uganda
Security Plus Uganda Company Ltd
Sentry Blue Plus Security Company Ltd
Shadow Security Services Limited
Sheerhart Security Ltd
Shindanyu Acon Co. Ltd
Shindanyu Security Co. Ltd
Sola Security Limited
Solomon Concert Security U Ltd
Sovereign Security Limited
Spark Guards Security Group Ltd
Spartan Security Company Ltd
Spc Protectarate Security Ltd
Spot Well Securities Ltd
Spy Tech International
Squad Security Group
Stardrive Security U Ltd
Stap Security Ltd
Star React Security Guards Ltd
Sting Security Company
Swift Security Services Ltd
Tactical Security Company Ltd
Tan International Security Company
Tayan Security Company Ltd
Team Security Company Ltd
The Divine Guards Ltd
The Godets Men
Thunder Private Investigators and Security Services
Lid
Time Cope Security Ltd
Top Security Ltd
Toro Veteran Security Guards Limited
TPK Security Group Ltd
Trifecta Professional Services
Trojan Security Group Ltd
Tuswaj Security Group
Unicorn Security Group (USG) Limited
Uwezo Security Services Limited
Vaelcom Security Ltd
Vigilant Security Group Ltd
Vision Security Limited
Warrior Security Company
Tasman Security Investment Ltd
ZBM Private Investigators Ltd
Zoom Security Services Ltd
Licensed Gun Dealers – 2026
|S/N
|Company Name
|Location
|1
|Skyker
|Parliamentary Avenue
|2
|Spc Protectarate
|Mumoyo
|3
|Global Paper Range
|Nakawa
|4
|Magnum Security
|Bukolobi
|5
|Luwero Industries
|Nakasongola
|6
|Cyclops Defense Systems
|Kololo
|7
|Saracen U Ltd
|Kabalagala
|8
|Blue Whale Security
|Nitinda
|9
|Tight Security
|Kamwokya
|10
|Great Blue Heron
|Ntinda
|11
|Image Group U Ltd
|Kololo
|12
|China Uganda Exchange
|Nakaseke
Police have stressed that verification of security companies and gun dealers is critical to ensuring legal compliance and protecting national security. Members of the public are urged to report any unlicensed activity.
Do you have a story in your community or an opinion to share with us: Email us at Submit an Article