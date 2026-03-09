NationalNews

FULL LIST: Uganda Police Publishes Official 2026 List of Licensed Private Security Firms, Gun Dealers

IGP Abas Byakagaba

Kampala — The Uganda Police Force has released the official list of licensed Private Security Organizations (PSOs) and gun dealers authorized to operate in the country for 2026.

The announcement was made by the Police Undersecretary, Dr. Aggrey Wunyi, through a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), reaffirming the force’s commitment to enforcing the provisions of the Firearms Act and the Police Act.

According to the police, the list—issued under the authority of the Inspector General of Police (IGP)—identifies companies that have met the regulatory requirements to legally provide private security services and deal in firearms.

Authorities say the move is intended to enhance public safety and strengthen oversight in the private security sector, which plays a growing role in safeguarding businesses, institutions, and residential areas across Uganda.

Police noted that only companies appearing on the official register are permitted to operate as private security providers or gun dealers. Engaging unlicensed firms, officials warned, could expose individuals and organizations to security risks and legal consequences.

The release of the list also triggered debate online, with some members of the public questioning the absence of certain well-known companies and calling for greater transparency in the licensing process.

Police have urged the public and businesses to verify security service providers against the approved list and report any suspected illegal operations to the authorities.

Licensed Private Security Organizations (PSOs) – 2026

  1. 909 Kabarole Youth Veterans

  2. A1 Security Group Ltd

  3. A-Safe Security Company

  4. Able Security Uganda Ltd

  5. Able Tiger Security Ltd

  6. Absolute Guard Services and Investigators Ltd

  7. Accacia Security Ltd

  8. Accurate Security Company Ltd

  9. Active Security Services Ltd

  10. Agatha KP Protective Services Ltd

  11. AI Security Services Ltd

  12. Aim Security Company Ltd

  13. Aisi International Agency Security Ltd

  14. Amazing Grace Guards Ltd

  15. Anand International Consultants Ltd

  16. Angel Security Group Ltd

  17. Apex Security Services Ltd

  18. Aps Protective Services Ltd

  19. AR1 Security Company Ltd

  20. Armatrac Security Company Ltd

  21. Armoured Security Co. Ltd

  22. Aristake Security Company Ltd

  23. Arvo Security Group Ltd

  24. Asa Security Company Limited

  25. B2 Security Group Ltd

  26. Barrel Security Services Ltd

  27. Believe Security Ltd

  28. Blue Nile Security (U) Ltd

  29. Bluewhale Security Company

  30. Brandguard Limited

  31. Bravery Investigation Agency

  32. Bright Security Ltd

  33. Brifsaf Security Company Ltd

  34. Budi Security Group Ltd

  35. Buenas Dias Guards & Security Ltd

  36. Bullfighters Security Limited

  37. Bulwark Security Consultants Ltd

  38. Calvary Security Services Limited

  39. Canon Security Services Ltd

  40. Cantaker Security Company Ltd

  41. Capital Security Services Limited

  42. Cheetah Security Services Limited

  43. City Cops (U) Limited

  44. Command Security Services Ltd

  45. Companion Security Services Ltd

  46. Corporate Security Services (U) Ltd

  47. Countryman Security Co. Ltd

  48. Crown Secure Solutions Ltd

  49. Crumark Security Limited

  50. Cydops Defense Systems Limited

  51. Cypro Security Company Ltd

  52. Dacon Security Company Ltd

  53. Data Lock Security Ltd

  54. Desert Seals Ltd

  55. Devine Security Group Limited

  56. Eagle Eye Security Company Ltd

  57. Eureka Security Limited

  58. Excalibur International Security Ltd

  59. Executive Protection Services International

  60. Express Security Company Ltd

  61. FBG Security Company

  62. Frontier Security Services

  63. Fulltime Security Company

  64. G Limit Security Company Ltd

  65. G&D Security Company Ltd

  66. G4S Secure Solutions

  67. Gallant Security Ltd

  68. Giant Security Ltd

  69. GKO Security Company

  70. Global Link

  71. Global Security Ltd

  72. Godra Secure Services

  73. Goldan Security Group Ltd

  74. Gold Line Security Services Ltd

  75. Good Times Security Services Ltd

  76. Graben Security Ltd

  77. GT Expert Security Group Ltd

  78. Guardian World Limited

  79. Guardworld Security and Investigations Ltd

  80. Hank Security Services Company

  81. Harard Security Group Ltd

  82. Hash Security Company Ltd

  83. Hatari Security Group Ltd

  84. Hero Security Limited

  85. Hogol Security Services (U) Limited

  86. Hope Services Ltd

  87. Hospe Security Services Limited

  88. Image Group Ltd

  89. Industrial Security Services Ltd

  90. Insight Security Company Ltd

  91. Intersect Security Group Ltd

  92. Kaftech Security Ltd

  93. Kampala Parking Industry

  94. Karu 3000 U Ltd

  95. Keith King Security Ltd

  96. Kimjose Security Limited

  97. Knights Guard Security Company Ltd

  98. Legends Security Company Ltd

  99. M S Data Lock Security Limited

  100. M/S Anika Security Services Ltd

  101. Maasero Security Company

  102. Magnum Security Company Ltd

  103. Mock Security Solutions Ltd

  104. Month Security Ltd

  105. Millennium Security Ltd

  106. Nova Security Group Ltd

  107. Novae Security Group Ltd

  108. Ogwalin Security Company Ltd

  109. Ogan Security Services Ltd

  110. Pathway Golden Security Services Ltd

  111. Pearl Security Company Ltd

  112. Pearl Watchmen Uganda Ltd

  113. Pinnacle Security Company Ltd

  114. Platinum Security Group Ltd

  115. Prion One Security Ltd

  116. Promax Security Ltd

  117. Proof Security Group Smc Ltd

  118. PSD Security Limited

  119. Puff Security Services Ltd

  120. Quanico Security Company Ltd

  121. Ranger Security Ltd

  122. Ready Protection Services Ltd

  123. Real Star Security (Private) Ltd

  124. Red Light Security Services Ug Limited

  125. Rescue Security Services Ltd

  126. Ric Watch International

  127. Riot Security Ltd

  128. Robust Security U Ltd

  129. Rock Security Company

  130. Ruhama Veterans (U) Limited

  131. Rusakebe Security Ltd

  132. Rwambomo Security Services Ltd

  133. Ryayo Security Group Ltd

  134. Sabasaba Security Company

  135. Safetec Security Co

  136. Sail Global Security Company

  137. San Security Ltd

  138. Saracen Uganda Limited

  139. Scorpion in House Security Co. Ltd

  140. Security Agencies (U) Limited

  141. Security Focus U Ltd

  142. Security Group Uganda

  143. Security Plus Uganda Company Ltd

  144. Sentry Blue Plus Security Company Ltd

  145. Shadow Security Services Limited

  146. Sheerhart Security Ltd

  147. Shindanyu Acon Co. Ltd

  148. Shindanyu Security Co. Ltd

  149. Sola Security Limited

  150. Solomon Concert Security U Ltd

  151. Sovereign Security Limited

  152. Spark Guards Security Group Ltd

  153. Spartan Security Company Ltd

  154. Spc Protectarate Security Ltd

  155. Spot Well Securities Ltd

  156. Spy Tech International

  157. Squad Security Group

  158. Stardrive Security U Ltd

  159. Stap Security Ltd

  160. Star React Security Guards Ltd

  161. Sting Security Company

  162. Swift Security Services Ltd

  163. Tactical Security Company Ltd

  164. Tan International Security Company

  165. Tayan Security Company Ltd

  166. Team Security Company Ltd

  167. The Divine Guards Ltd

  168. The Godets Men

  169. Thunder Private Investigators and Security Services

  170. Lid

  171. Time Cope Security Ltd

  172. Top Security Ltd

  173. Toro Veteran Security Guards Limited

  174. TPK Security Group Ltd

  175. Trifecta Professional Services

  176. Trojan Security Group Ltd

  177. Tuswaj Security Group

  178. Unicorn Security Group (USG) Limited

  179. Uwezo Security Services Limited

  180. Vaelcom Security Ltd

  181. Vigilant Security Group Ltd

  182. Vision Security Limited

  183. Warrior Security Company

  184. Tasman Security Investment Ltd

  185. ZBM Private Investigators Ltd

  186. Zoom Security Services Ltd

Licensed Gun Dealers – 2026

S/NCompany NameLocation
1SkykerParliamentary Avenue
2Spc ProtectarateMumoyo
3Global Paper RangeNakawa
4Magnum SecurityBukolobi
5Luwero IndustriesNakasongola
6Cyclops Defense SystemsKololo
7Saracen U LtdKabalagala
8Blue Whale SecurityNitinda
9Tight SecurityKamwokya
10Great Blue HeronNtinda
11Image Group U LtdKololo
12China Uganda ExchangeNakaseke

Police have stressed that verification of security companies and gun dealers is critical to ensuring legal compliance and protecting national security. Members of the public are urged to report any unlicensed activity.


