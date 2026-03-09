UWA exhibits Uganda’s Conservation Achievements to International Tourism Stakeholders

Berlin, Germany — Uganda took center stage at the ITB Berlin, with the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) highlighting the country’s growing reputation as a global leader in conservation-driven tourism.

Leading the Ugandan delegation, UWA Executive Director James Musinguzi, presented Uganda’s conservation achievements to international tourism stakeholders, travel companies, and conservation partners gathered in Berlin.

Musinguzi used the platform to showcase Uganda’s remarkable conservation success stories, including the recovery of rhinos and the protection of the country’s globally significant primate populations. He emphasized how Uganda’s tourism industry directly supports wildlife conservation, ranger operations, and community development programs across the nation’s protected areas.

One of the most notable milestones highlighted was the revival of rhinos in Uganda. The species had been declared extinct in the country in 1983 following years of intense poaching and civil unrest during the 1970s and early 1980s.

In 2005, the Ugandan government launched a deliberate effort to reintroduce rhinos as part of a broader strategy to restore the iconic wildlife experience for visitors to the Pearl of Africa. The initiative began with just six animals.

“Today, the population has grown to about 60 rhinos through successful breeding, strong law enforcement, and the dedication of our conservation workforce,” Musinguzi explained.

He noted that conservation success in Uganda is driven not only by funding but also by passion and commitment from rangers, conservationists, and communities who work tirelessly to protect wildlife.

Uganda’s wildlife policy places local communities at the heart of conservation, ensuring they benefit from tourism activities and actively participate in protecting wildlife habitats. According to Musinguzi, reaching such a huge population of rhinos was considered a critical milestone because it established a viable breeding population.

He noted that to strengthen genetic diversity, additional rhinos were imported from South Africa, accompanied by genetic profiling to carefully manage breeding programs.

“Uganda has also begun expanding rhino habitats beyond breeding sanctuaries. The country recently started relocating rhinos to Ajai Wildlife Reserve, where the animals are adapting well as conservationists work toward establishing a stable population. Plans are also underway to reintroduce rhinos into Kidepo Valley National Park and the Murchison Falls Conservation Area,” added Musinguzi.

Currently, conservation efforts focus on the southern white rhino, a subspecies closely related to the northern white rhino, which historically lived in Uganda but is now on the brink of global extinction, with only two individuals remaining worldwide.

Despite these challenges, Uganda continues to pursue long-term strategies under its national rhino conservation plan, including regional collaboration with neighboring countries such as Kenya.

Musinguzi told the global tourism audience that Uganda’s conservation achievements demonstrate how responsible tourism can protect wildlife while also supporting livelihoods for communities living near protected areas.

“Tourism-driven conservation allows us to protect wildlife, empower communities, and sustain fragile ecosystems,” he said.

As international travelers increasingly seek meaningful and conservation-led experiences, Uganda is positioning itself as a leading destination for sustainable tourism. Through its participation at ITB Berlin, the country hopes to attract new partners and visitors eager to explore its rich biodiversity and unique wildlife experiences.

Often referred to as the Pearl of Africa, Uganda continues to showcase how tourism can play a vital role in safeguarding nature while contributing to national development.