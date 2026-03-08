News

President Museveni returns from Arusha

Mulema Najib
President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has today returned to Uganda from Arusha, Tanzania, where he had gone to attend the 25th Ordinary Summit of the East African Community (EAC) Heads of State and Government.

During the summit, President Museveni assumed chairmanship of the EAC, taking over from H.E William Ruto, the President of Kenya.

On arrival at Entebbe International Airport, the President was received by the Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda, UPDF Air Force Deputy Commander, Maj. Gen. David Isimbwa, Deputy Commissioner General of Prisons, Mr. Samuel Akena and Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIGP), James Ochaya.

 


Mulema Najib
