Nabakooba Calls for Accountability and Timely Delivery of Urban Projects During GKMA Monitoring Visit

The Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Judith Nabakooba, has called for stronger accountability, timely project execution, and proper land management as the government intensifies oversight of major urban development programmes under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

Speaking during a political monitoring visit under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA‑UDP), Nabakooba said the inspection comes at a critical moment when the government is strengthening coordination and oversight to ensure that key urban projects deliver results for citizens.

The minister explained that the GKMA-UDP is a flagship government initiative implemented under the Sustainable Urbanization and Housing Programme (SUHP), which supports the implementation of the country’s Fourth National Development Plan (NDP IV).

According to Nabakooba, the programme is designed to address growing urban challenges, including rapid population growth in cities, inadequate infrastructure, weak institutional capacity, and limited service delivery within the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

“Through the SUHP framework, government is pursuing integrated urban development that combines infrastructure investments, institutional strengthening, improved land management, environmental sustainability, and inclusive economic growth,” Nabakooba said.

She noted that the GKMA-UDP is expected to significantly improve urban mobility, strengthen municipal governance, enhance resilience, and ultimately improve the quality of life for people living in urban centres.

The minister commended the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs for its leadership and coordination in steering the implementation of the programme across metropolitan entities. She said the ministry has played a critical role in harmonizing planning efforts, providing technical oversight, and ensuring projects align with national development priorities.

Nabakooba also applauded local government leaders in Mukono, including the Mukono Municipal Council and Mukono District authorities, for the progress registered so far in implementing programme activities.

Although she had not yet visited all the specific project sites at the time of the briefing, the minister said the progress reports indicate commitment and ownership at the local government level.

“Local government ownership is essential for the success and sustainability of these investments,” she noted.

However, Nabakooba warned contractors and supervising consultants against delays and cost overruns, emphasizing the need to deliver infrastructure projects on time, within approved budgets, and in accordance with quality standards.

“Government expects value for money, adherence to contractual obligations, and full compliance with safeguards and technical specifications. Delays and cost overruns undermine public confidence and affect service delivery, and they must be avoided,” she said.

The minister also assured implementing entities that her ministry will continue supporting efforts to resolve challenges related to land acquisition, utility relocations, and other land-related constraints that could affect project implementation.

She further reminded stakeholders that land used for road infrastructure must be properly gazetted after construction in line with government policy and legal requirements.

“This is critical for protecting public assets, preventing encroachment, and ensuring the sustainability of the investments made,” Nabakooba emphasized.

The political monitoring visit, she said, is intended to strengthen coordination among implementing agencies, identify bottlenecks, and ensure that the programme delivers tangible benefits to the public.

Nabakooba urged all stakeholders to remain committed to transforming urban centres into inclusive, resilient, and well-planned cities capable of supporting Uganda’s growing urban population.