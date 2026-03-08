Hotel Brovad Director Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba Wins NSSF Compliant Employer of the Year Award

Masaka City business leader and Director of Hotel Brovad, Hajjat Sarah Kiyimba, has been recognized by the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) as the Compliant Employer of the Year for 2025–2026, in recognition of her commitment to workers’ welfare and adherence to statutory social security contributions.

Kiyimba, who also serves as the Vice Chairperson of the Greater Masaka Business Community, received the award during a ceremony where NSSF officials applauded her leadership in promoting compliance and responsible business practices.

NSSF Managing Director Patrick Ayota presented the award, describing Kiyimba as a disciplined entrepreneur whose leadership has helped build a strong and compliant workplace culture.

Officials noted that Hotel Brovad has consistently met its NSSF obligations, ensuring that employees benefit from social security contributions that support their long-term financial security.

Speaking after receiving the award, Hajjat Kiyimba attributed the recognition to teamwork and the dedication of her staff.

She said the hotel management prioritizes employee welfare and ensures all workers participate in the NSSF savings scheme.

“At Hotel Brovad, employees contribute five percent of their earnings to NSSF, and as the employer we add ten percent. This helps them plan for their future and secure their lives after retirement,” she said.

Kiyimba is widely regarded as one of the leading female entrepreneurs in the Greater Masaka region. Since its establishment in 1999, Hotel Brovad has grown from a modest hospitality facility into one of the region’s prominent hotels, contributing to the expansion of the hospitality sector in Masaka.

Business leaders say the hotel’s growth reflects the wider transformation of Masaka City’s tourism and hospitality industry. Two decades ago, the city had only a handful of hotels, but the sector has expanded significantly as improved infrastructure and urban development attract more visitors and investors.

NSSF officials used the occasion to encourage more employers across the country to comply with social security requirements, emphasizing that safeguarding workers’ savings is essential for long-term economic stability.

They noted that employers who prioritize staff welfare, compliance, and decent working environments contribute not only to business success but also to national development.