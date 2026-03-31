UIBFS and Uganda Bankers Association Champion Talent Development for a Future-Ready Financial Sector

Kampala, Uganda, March 2026 — The Uganda Institute of Banking and Financial Services (UIBFS), in partnership with the Uganda Bankers Association, today hosted the inaugural Talent Convention 2026, a high-level industry engagement focused on strengthening talent development across Uganda’s banking and financial services sector.

The convention brought together industry leaders, regulators, HR professionals, and emerging talent to explore strategies for building a resilient, future-ready workforce capable of driving Uganda’s ambitious economic transformation agenda, the 10- fold growth in the country as instituted by the government of Uganda.

Held at the Mestil Hotel, the convention served as a platform for critical dialogue on the evolving role of talent in an industry shaped by digital transformation, changing workforce dynamics, and global competitiveness.

In her opening remarks, the CEO of UIBFS, Goretti Masadde, emphasized the central role of talent in driving industry growth:

“As the sector continues to evolve—driven by digital transformation, changing customer expectations, and global shifts—we are reminded that our greatest asset is not technology, nor capital, but people—that is talent.”

She also emphasized the need to have this conversation right now to strategize how the industry can achieve the 15-year plan to expand the economy from USD 50 billion to USD 500 billion by 2040. She reminded participants that human capital lies at the heart of this ambitious 10-fold strategy and therefore this conversation is paramount for the growth of the banking and financial services industry.

Delivering a keynote perspective on behalf of the Governor Bank of Uganda-Mr. Michael Atingi-Ego, Mr. David Kalyango, Executive Director of Banking Supervision at the Bank of Uganda, highlighted the importance of human capability in economic transformation:

“Every economy that has achieved a decisive and durable transformation has done so through the deliberate, systematic cultivation of human capability,” he said.

He too re-echoed the need to train human capital with the right skills ahead of time to better position the economy and achieve the 10-fold strategy. He stated that this strategy implies a corresponding increase in the scale and complexity of financial intermediation, which is essentially a talent challenge. Therefore, the industry will require more deep-sector-specific knowledgeable talent.

The convention featured insightful panel discussions addressing key industry challenges and opportunities.

The first panel explored futureproofing talent for a digital and generational shift, with Mrs. Rachael Dumba speaking on preparing for Gen Z and tech-driven talent, while Dr. Canon Ruth Senyonyi emphasized the importance of balancing growth with employee wellness. This session was moderated by Daphne Ntegyereize Oboth.

The second panel focused on succession planning as a governance imperative, led by Mr. Zedi Muyingo, who underscored that succession planning must begin at the Board level and be treated as a governance responsibility rather than an operational task. The session was moderated by Mary Lillian Manyonga.

A key theme emerging from the convention was the urgent need for institutions to intentionally invest in talent development, particularly in light of evolving workforce dynamics.

As noted by Ms. Fatuma Namatovu, Head Culture Transformation at dfcu Bank, organizations must address the growing gap between rapid career progression and readiness, which poses risks to leadership depth and institutional stability.

The convention also highlighted the critical link between talent and national development.

Speaking on behalf of the Uganda Bankers Association, Mrs. Patricia Amitto – Head Communications and Corporate Affairs emphasized:

“Strategic plans do not create growth—people do. The success of our industry’s ambitions rests entirely on the talent we develop and manage.”

The Talent Convention 2026 reinforces UIBFS’ commitment to:

Strengthening talent development across the financial services sector

Supporting leadership pipeline development and succession planning

Enhancing capacity in a rapidly evolving digital environment

Promoting sustainable growth through people-centered strategies

Aligning industry talent with Uganda’s long-term economic transformation goals

The success of the convention was made possible through the support of key industry sponsors, including Pearl Bank, I&M Bank, Pride Bank, United Bank for Africa, Centenary Bank, Cairo Bank Uganda, Tropical Bank and Opportunity Bank.