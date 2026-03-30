Eria Hisali Steals Spotlight in Makerere DVC Race as Public Demands Merit Over Politics

KAMPALA – In a rare display of transparency at Makerere University, thousands of staff, students, and members of the public on Monday thronged the institution’s Main Hall to scrutinise three shortlisted candidates for the long-vacant Second Deputy Vice Chancellor (Finance and Administration) position.

But it was Assoc. Prof. Eria Hisali who emerged as the crowd favourite, drawing the loudest applause and leaving many convinced he is best suited for the job.

The candidates – Winston Tumps Ireeta, Henry Alinaitwe, and Eria Hisali – were presented by the Search Committee chaired by Tonny Oyana. Each outlined their vision for strengthening the university’s financial management, administrative efficiency, and institutional planning.

The session quickly turned lively, with the audience posing tough questions on fiscal discipline, accountability, and bureaucratic inefficiencies that have long plagued the institution.

However, multiple eyewitness accounts and reactions across social media platforms pointed to Hisali as the standout performer.

“Prof. Eria nailed it,” one observer noted, while a former student from the College of Business and Management Sciences (CoBAMS) described his presentation as “spot-on.” Others openly endorsed him, with one attendee simply stating: “My teacher Prof. Eria deserves this.”

Even some skeptics appeared impressed, with one participant conceding that the economist “seems honest.”

Hisali, an Associate Professor at Makerere’s School of Economics, brings significant experience to the race. He previously served as Principal of CoBAMS for eight years, stepping down in 2024 after overseeing its transformation into a centre for public investment management and policy research.

He has also served in acting capacities as Vice Chancellor and Deputy Vice Chancellor (Finance and Administration), giving him direct exposure to the financial and administrative challenges facing the university.

Academically, Hisali holds a PhD and Master’s degree in Economics from the University of Dar es Salaam, in addition to a Bachelor’s degree from Makerere – credentials that position him strongly among his peers.

The Second DVC (F&A) position has remained vacant for nearly a decade, having been re-advertised in January 2026 following earlier failed recruitment attempts marred by legal disputes and procedural disagreements.

Many within the university community have long criticised management for delays in filling the role, arguing that the vacuum has contributed to persistent financial instability, staff grievances, and administrative inefficiencies.

Monday’s public engagement – a requirement under the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act – was widely welcomed as a step toward accountability. However, lingering concerns remain over whether the final decision will be based on merit or influenced by internal politics.

Some attendees openly expressed skepticism, with one remarking, “It’s just politics at play,” while another cynically joked that any serious candidate would need “at least Shs1 billion on account” – a reflection of deep-seated frustrations over financial governance at the institution.

Despite the cynicism, Hisali’s supporters argue that his institutional knowledge and proven administrative track record make him the ideal candidate to restore financial discipline and rebuild public trust.

The Search Committee is expected to compile its report and submit recommendations to the University Council for final decision.

As the process enters its निर्णative phase, attention now turns to whether Council will heed the voice of the university community or revert to familiar political manoeuvres.

For many observers, the stakes could not be higher.

After years of stalled reforms and acting appointments, Ugandans are watching closely – hoping that this time, merit will prevail over politics.