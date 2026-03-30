RDC Secretariat Deputy Head Sr. Grace Akiror tips Kabarole District officials on effective service delivery 

The Deputy Head of the RDC secretariat, Sr. Dr. Mary Grace Akiror has engaged the Kabarole District Local Government officials on effective service delivery.

During an engagement meeting with the district leaders today, Sr. Akiror who was accompanied by the Senior Presidential Advisor on Research, Dr. Dan Sekibobo, called upon the officials to remain committed to their respective placements and serve the vast community diligently. She noted that service delivery remains key towards National Development.

Sr. Akiror implored the leaders to sensitize the communities against the HIV/AIDS scourge.

The District Health Officer decried rising percentage in the HIV/AIDS scourge and told participants that aggressive sensitization is ongoing across various segments of people encompassing culture, business, religious communities etc.

Dr. Sekibobo took the participants through an interactive session on rooting for service delivery in the District. The participants looked at issues cutting across various sectors, the challenges and field strategies to address them. The participants collectively agreed that both the political and technical wings ought to work jointly through improved coordination in ensuring that service delivery gets to the common person.

The participants also pledged to work together as one team for the benefit of the common person at the grass root

The Resident District Commissioner- Kabarole, Sekabito Joseph thanked the team for the vast monitoring and noted that the security was calm in the area.

He pledged total commitment as Office of the RDC on the implementation of the Government programs and projects. He also thanked the participants for the team work and development.

Commissioner Sekabito encouraged leaders to work towards leaving a positive legacy in the community.

The District LCV Chairman,Dr. Rwabuhinga Richard welcomed the team and other participants, underscoring the positive implementation of the government projects and programs. He thanked the government for the funding on key priority areas under the UGiFT.

Dr. Rwabuhinga applauded the President for the launch of the Mountains of Moon University which is a key facility in the region on education development.

“We thank the Government of Uganda and the NRM for the fully functional road unit equipment and Shs 1billion which has greatly improved on the rural road network,” he noted.

On the Parish Development Model and the Emyooga, Dr. Rwabuhinga noted that the programs are faring on well and the district is hopeful that future will be bright.

Dr, Rwabuhinga requested for the construction of the Buhinga Stadium and an Industrial park, noting that these two facilities will greatly create jobs to the citizenry in the Tooro Sub region. He also highlighted the key road of Kijura and its cardinal importance towards the development of tea and other agricultural activities in the region.

The Chief Administrative Officer Kabarole District, Mr. Stephen Rubaihayo welcomed the team and applauded government for the support towards service delivery in the district.

He thanked President Museveni for the visionary leadership and the allocation of the funds towards the construction of the district headquarters in Busroro Town Council.

Kabarole District is one of the oldest in the country and various districts have been carved out of it including Bunyangabu, Kyenjojo, Kyegegwa, Kitagwenda and Kamwenge.

The District has a population of 287,000 and it is made up of only one county Burahya, with 9 sub counties and 6 town councils, 52 parishes and 347 villages. The staffing levels stands at 78%.