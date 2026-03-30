African women helping Africa tell its stories

As the African continent asserts its leadership position in the world, a core aspect of its identity is the storytelling that informs Africa’s evolving culture. The academies producing Africa’s next generation of storytellers therefore have a critical role to play.

At Africa’s leading film and television academies, the MultiChoice Talent Factory (MTF), this responsibility rests on the shoulders of three powerful women.

Victoria Goro, Akaoma Onyeonoru and Mpimpa Moyo Mwenya are imparting critical creative skills leading the three MTF academies in Nairobi, Lagos and Lusaka, while also modelling executive excellence and championing sector transformation.

Talent evolution

All three share the commitment of MultiChoice, a CANAL+ company, to developing a pipeline of world-class African storytellers.

Akaoma Onyeonoru, Acting Academy Director of the MTF West Africa Academy, says one of the most rewarding parts of her work is seeing the evolution of young filmmakers.

“Mentorship goes beyond technical skills,” says Akaoma. “It’s about helping people find their voice, seeing their genius and owning it. When students become directors, producers, or mentors themselves, especially women who once doubted their place, that’s when I know the work is making a real difference.”

Akaoma tries to teach the young women at MTF that beyond becoming technically proficient, they also have a responsibility to lead.

“When women lead, creative spaces become more collaborative and more humane,” she says. “Women bring depth, honesty, and new perspectives that expand the range of African stories.”

Transformation through teamwork

MTF Southern Africa Academy Programme Manager Mpimpa Moyo Mwenya agrees, noting that female leadership can nurture collaboration and create spaces where every voice is heard and valued.

“Through teamwork, transformation naturally unfolds, creating the opportunity to shift perspectives,” says Mwenya. “Female leaders foster a culture where equity, empathy, and excellence coexist, leading to storytelling that is not only compelling, but truly transformative.”

For MTF East Africa director Victoria Goro, training young women filmmakers means convincing them that they belong in the industry, for who they are.

“Young women, you don’t have to shrink or change who you are to succeed,” she says.

Culture of mentorship

The proof of this approach can be seen in the many successes achieved by MTF graduates. Goro describes with pride the achievements of two women graduates in the East Africa Academy class of 2021/2022.

Doreen Kilimbe and Rita Saxon from Tanzania joined the Academy as shy and soft-spoken young women. Goro identified their specific skill gaps, and developed personalised training and work experience.

Upon graduating from MTF, the two women went on to win filmmaking grants, and are now producing international award-winning work on the Maisha Magic Bongo channel.

“Both Doreen and Rita have gone on to become mentors themselves of young girls seeking career guidance in film and TV,” says Goro. “This creates a lasting, sustainable and scalable culture of mentorship.”

Leading with confidence

For young women keen to enter the film sector, the women have sage advice.

Mwenya says whatever a young woman sets her mind to is possible – through a combination of technical training and confidence.

“Leadership is about stepping forward with confidence, being fully equipped, and creating opportunities to lift others as they rise,” she says.

For Akaoma, the key to filmmaking success lies in learning the tools of trade.

“Take yourself seriously,” she says. “Learn your craft, understand the industry, and don’t be afraid to ask questions. Support other women, collaborate intentionally, and don’t wait for permission to lead. Start now, with what you have.”

Victoria Goro agrees that women filmmakers can succeed together – not just as individuals – by embracing their own womanhood and building networks of mutual support and inspiration.

“Build a network of supporters by connecting with established female mentors who can guide your career,” she says. “Learn from the successes and challenges of those who came before you.

The screen is a powerful tool for transformation, says Mwenya.

“Women’s voices are essential,” she says. “This is the moment to accelerate action through bold storytelling that reshapes our narratives.”

All three MTF women leaders are unanimous that the future of African storytelling depends on a strong vision, and long-term investment in skills development for the entire creative ecosystem.

“Mentorship goes beyond technical skills,” says Akaoma. “It’s about helping people find their voice, see their genius and own it.”