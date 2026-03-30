Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition Holds Community Baraza in Napak 

In a move to improve service delivery and promote transparency at the grassroots level, the Karamoja Anti-Corruption Coalition (KACC) conducted a community baraza in Napak Town Council. The baraza was held on 27 March 2026 at Lorengecora Ward B, Lobu-Alowalem Village.

Several issues were raised by community members during the engagement. These included the stalled construction of Kalochelel Health Centre, which was awarded to a contractor three years ago but remains incomplete.

Residents reported that the contractor delivered a few materials to the site and abandoned the project. Concerns were also raised about non-functional street lights, leaving the town council in darkness at night.

In the health sector, participants highlighted challenges at Lorengecora Health Centre III, including limited staff accommodation and inadequate facilities in the maternity ward, which has few beds. In education, community members noted that some primary school teachers report late, often in the third week of the term. Issues related to the Parish Development Model (PDM) were also raised, with beneficiaries expressing multiple concerns.

In response, the Mayor of Napak Town Council, Jacob Lochoro, called on citizens to actively speak out about service delivery challenges. He emphasized the need for collective responsibility in addressing corruption, noting that the fight must begin at the household level.

Teko John Bosco, the Town Clerk of Napak Town Council, committed to following up with the authorities on the issues raised, including the street lights.

Dr. Ayub Mukisa, Executive Director of KACC, appreciated the Napak Town Council leadership for their participation and the commitments made during the baraza.

KACC, in partnership with the Anti-Corruption Coalition Uganda (ACCU) and Transparency International Uganda, is implementing the Civic Engagement for Accountability Project (CEAP) in the Karamoja sub-region, with support from the Embassies of Denmark, Ireland, Sweden, and the Netherlands.