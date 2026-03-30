NESTOR BASEMERA, PhD: Women in Solid Waste Management: Role, Challenges & Impact in Uganda

Solid waste mismanagement (SWM) is a growing environmental hazard that affects fast-growing cities in both developing and developed countries equally (The World Bank, 2025). Solid waste management disproportionately affects women, who are often the primary managers of household waste, yet face higher health risks and lower economic benefits in the informal recycling sector. Moreover, the amount of urban waste produced globally is growing faster than the rate of urbanization.

Studies indicate that globally, the waste generation rate has risen tenfold since the last century and is likely to double by 2050. Moreover, women are more supportive of the environment than men despite waste being an early problem of humankind, one that is increasing and of major concern to every nation in the world. In Southern Africa, solid waste generation has also escalated as a result of the burgeoning population, rapid urbanization rates, economic growth, and general improvement in living standards.

In Uganda, there is a general consensus in the literature that household solid waste generation is directly linked to an area’s socio-economic indicators (Pietro Castellani, et al., 2025). Therefore, Uganda’s growing cities and towns with positive socio-economic indicators should pay attention to household solid waste generation and management as a way of reducing waste-related environmental hazards. This is because, solid waste segregation and recycling (SWSR) are known to increase the recycling rate by 84% and substantially improve solid waste management.

However, it is becoming increasingly expensive for city authorities to manage solid waste in environmentally friendly ways that are protective of human health. Therefore, a lack of proper waste management systems results in rampant littering as tons of waste end up haphazardly disposed of, posing risks to human health and the environment (Pietro Castellani, et al., 2025). Waste is dumped on land in an uncontrolled manner, and in most cities, openly burning waste, illegal dumping, and sending large volumes of waste to landfill sites are common practices. Waste is dumped in the streets and in drains, contributing to flooding and the breeding of insects and rodents. Due to gendered roles, women experience greater exposure to toxins, respiratory issues, and physical harassment at disposal sites, necessitating gender-sensitive policies.

The concept of gender remains at the periphery of solid waste management and has not been fully incorporated into policy design. In that regard, a revision of such frameworks to ensure that gender specifics are detailed and guide local governments in mainstreaming gender in solid waste management is recommended. Similarly, city waste management policies should take cognizance of the waste variations related to residential settlements in addressing associated challenges. Lastly, enforcing waste separation at the household level could promote reuse and recycling, which in turn would reduce waste sent to landfill sites and reduce the negative environmental impacts posed by solid waste.

Basemera Nestor, PhD

Email: basemeranestor3gmail.com