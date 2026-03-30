King’s College Budo Celebrates 120 Years with calls against corruption in public service

King’s College Budo over the weekend marked 120 years since its founding in 1906, with a grand celebration that attracted high profile government officials, Buganda Kingdom representatives, religious leaders, and alumni.

The celebrations kicked off with a thanksgiving service led by Namirembe Diocese Bishop, Rt Rev Moses Banja, who commended the school for its long-standing contribution to education in Uganda.

Bishop Banja praised the Buganda Kingdom for donating the land on which the school sits and thanked successive governments for supporting its growth over the decades.

However, he used the platform to raise concern over the growing normalization of corruption in the country, warning that it poses a serious threat to national development.

“People are now giving and receiving bribes as if it is normal. Whether it is for jobs or services, many believe you must pay to get what you deserve. This is dangerous and can destroy the nation,” Banja said.

He noted that even educated young people who have excelled academically are increasingly finding themselves forced into bribery to secure employment, calling for a shift in mindset and values.

Vice President Rt Maj Jessica Alupo, who attended as the chief guest, hailed King’s College Budo for shaping generations of Ugandans through strong academic, moral, and leadership foundations.

“May God continue blessing you so that you continue transforming the lives of people of Uganda,” Alupo said.

She also commended the collaboration between government, the Buganda Kingdom, and the Church in advancing education standards in the country.

Alupo further revealed that government is in the process of enhancing salaries for Arts teachers, with a planned 25 percent increment to be implemented in phases.

“Government will begin in a phased manner to enhance salaries of teachers by 25 percent as we continue engaging stakeholders, until we bridge the gap with science teachers,” she said, urging patience from educators.

During the event, the school also officially welcomed its new headteacher, Godfrey Kasamba, who encouraged students to remain focused on their studies and future ambitions.

The Kingdom of Buganda was represented by the Minister for Lands, Housing and Physical Planning, Owek. David Mpanga, an old student of the school.

Several individuals were recognised for their outstanding contributions, including retired Canon John Fred Kazibwe and 104-year-old alumna Norah Namakula Muyinda, among others.