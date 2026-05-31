PERSON OF THE MONTH: Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba – Architect of Stability, Reform and Political Renewal

By Watchdog Uganda Editorial Team

As Uganda embarked on a new political chapter following the 2026 General Elections and the inauguration of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, one figure stood out for his influence across the country’s security, governance, and political landscape: General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) of the Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF).

For his role in safeguarding national stability, championing anti-corruption efforts, shaping key political developments, and promoting humanitarian causes, Watchdog Uganda names Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as its Person of the Month for May 2026.

Steering a Smooth Presidential Inauguration

The month of May was marked by Uganda’s successful transition into a new electoral cycle following President Museveni’s re-election. At the heart of the historic inauguration was Gen Muhoozi, who personally supervised preparations for the presidential swearing-in ceremony held at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

As Commander of the UPDF, he oversaw military rehearsals, coordinated security operations, and ensured the flawless execution of the ceremonial parade that showcased the professionalism and discipline of Uganda’s armed forces. The event was widely praised for its organisation, security, and symbolism, projecting an image of national unity and institutional strength.

Leading the Fight Against Corruption

Beyond his military responsibilities, Gen Muhoozi continued to champion accountability within public institutions. His anti-corruption campaign within the Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs gained momentum during the month, earning support from government officials, civil society actors, and members of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU).

The campaign, which has been characterised by a firm stance against misuse of public resources and abuse of office, has been credited with strengthening integrity within the defence sector and reinforcing public confidence in government institutions. Supporters describe the initiative as a bold and necessary intervention aimed at restoring discipline and transparency across public service.

Influencing Parliamentary Leadership

May also witnessed significant political developments within Parliament. Through the growing influence of the Patriotic League of Uganda, Gen Muhoozi played an important role in shaping the leadership direction of the 12th Parliament.

Following growing public scrutiny over allegations of corruption and extravagant spending within sections of the political establishment, PLU withdrew its support for former Speaker Anita Among. The move cleared the path for the election of Jacob Oboth-Oboth as Speaker of Parliament.

Gen Muhoozi openly endorsed Oboth-Oboth, describing him as one of Uganda’s most capable leaders. Many political observers believe that this endorsement significantly contributed to his overwhelming victory and reflected a broader push for reform, accountability, and renewal within Parliament.

Expanding PLU’s Influence in Government

The formation of President Museveni’s new Cabinet further highlighted the growing political footprint of the Patriotic League of Uganda. Several individuals associated with PLU secured appointments as ministers and state ministers in the new administration.

These appointments demonstrated the movement’s increasing relevance within national governance while remaining aligned with the broader objectives of the National Resistance Movement (NRM). Analysts view the appointments as evidence of Gen Muhoozi’s expanding ability to identify, mentor, and support leaders capable of contributing to Uganda’s development agenda.

Leadership Beyond Politics

Away from politics and security matters, Gen Muhoozi continued to demonstrate a commitment to humanitarian causes.

In late May, he officially handed over proceeds from his 52nd Birthday Run, a charity event that attracted thousands of participants across the country. The funds were directed toward supporting vulnerable groups, including children battling cancer, highlighting his commitment to social responsibility and community welfare.

The initiative reinforced the view that leadership extends beyond public office and encompasses compassion, service, and a willingness to support those facing life’s greatest challenges.

A Defining Month

While opinions may differ regarding the extent of his political influence, few would dispute that May 2026 was a defining month for Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba.

From overseeing a successful presidential inauguration and strengthening anti-corruption efforts to influencing parliamentary leadership and supporting humanitarian causes, his impact was felt across multiple spheres of national life.

As Uganda begins a new parliamentary and executive term, Gen Muhoozi remains one of the country’s most consequential public figures—combining military discipline, strategic vision, and an increasingly prominent role in shaping the nation’s future.

For these reasons, Watchdog Uganda recognizes Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba as its Person of the Month for May 2026.