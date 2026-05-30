B.S. MUYINDA: Parish Chiefs Deserve Better Pay if PDM Is to Succeed

First and foremost, I extend my congratulations to the Fountain of Honour, His Excellency President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, upon his victory in the recently concluded presidential elections and his subsequent inauguration. The President’s continued commitment to steering Uganda towards high middle-income status remains a source of hope for millions of citizens.

As Uganda accelerates its socioeconomic transformation agenda through the National Development Plan, Vision 2040, and the Parish Development Model (PDM), the role of Parish Chiefs has become more important than ever before. These officers serve at the grassroots, acting as the critical link between government policies and the communities they are intended to benefit.

Despite their central role in implementing government programs, Parish Chiefs remain among the lowest-paid frontline public servants in Uganda. Recent years have seen significant salary enhancements for scientists, teachers, health workers, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Deputy RDCs, and other public servants. While these improvements are commendable and justified, the welfare of Parish Chiefs has largely remained unchanged.

This disparity raises serious concerns.

Parish Chiefs are entrusted with coordinating and monitoring the implementation of the Parish Development Model, arguably Uganda’s flagship poverty eradication and wealth creation initiative. They work directly with beneficiaries, oversee government interventions, mobilize communities, and ensure accountability at the parish level. Yet many of them earn salaries that barely meet the basic cost of living.

Current salary structures indicate that a Parish Chief on salary scale U5 earns between Shs447,080 and Shs479,759 monthly before deductions. In many cases, the take-home pay is approximately Shs420,000. This stands in sharp contrast to other public servants whose salaries have been significantly enhanced over the years.

For instance, graduate arts teachers currently earn between Shs1 million and Shs1.6 million, with further salary improvements expected under the government’s phased enhancement program. Science teachers earn substantially more, with some receiving up to Shs4 million and government targets aiming even higher. Health workers have similarly benefited from substantial salary reviews, while senior administrators and Chief Administrative Officers have seen notable increments in recent financial years.

While no one disputes the importance of rewarding teachers, scientists, health workers, and administrators, the question remains: why should the officers at the heart of PDM implementation continue to lag behind?

The success or failure of the Parish Development Model largely depends on the motivation, commitment, and effectiveness of Parish Chiefs. Asking them to deliver transformative results while earning salaries that do not match the demands of their work risks undermining the very program government seeks to champion.

A motivated workforce is essential for service delivery. Better remuneration would improve morale, increase productivity, reduce staff turnover, and strengthen accountability in the implementation of PDM and other decentralized government programs.

It is therefore timely and reasonable for government to consider a comprehensive salary review for Parish Chiefs. A gross monthly salary of at least Shs2.65 million beginning in the Financial Year 2026/27 would be a significant step towards recognizing their contribution and ensuring fairness within the public service.

Such an intervention would not only address concerns of equity but would also demonstrate government’s commitment to supporting officers working at the frontline of national development. More importantly, it would reinforce the implementation of NRM Manifesto commitments and strengthen the foundation upon which Uganda’s socioeconomic transformation agenda rests.

With 10,594 parishes and wards across the country, Parish Chiefs remain indispensable actors in Uganda’s development journey. If the country is to achieve Vision 2040, protect its gains, and make the qualitative leap into high middle-income status, these officers must be adequately facilitated and fairly compensated.

The Parish Development Model can only succeed if those entrusted with implementing it are empowered to do so effectively.

The time has come to give Parish Chiefs the recognition—and remuneration—they deserve.