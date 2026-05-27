CHEHURD Tasks Ugandan Journalists to Embrace Investigative Health Reporting in Digital Era

Writes Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

JINJA

Health reporting is critical and crutial and what happens if the electricity blackout in a hospital theater room of a delivering mother while on machine? Death or life saved for the expectant mother in theatre? Do you report such stories? Indeed, it was more than training, room full of emotions, questions and answers but in summary a lovely school and lecture to learn health, laws and rights of human nature for media personnel.

More than 30 Ugandan journalists – smiled, written and recorded words of wisdom for their work preference and have been urged to embrace investigative reporting, technology and digital innovation to remain relevant in Africa’s fast-changing media industry.

The call was made during a health media fellowship organized by Centre for Health, Human Rights and Development (CEHURD) at Nile Village Hotel where journalists from different media houses gathered for training on health reporting, human rights and investigative journalism.

Speaking during the fellowship, Ms. Noor Nakibuuka Musisi, the Deputy Executive Director of CEHURD, challenged journalists to focus on impactful reporting that addresses issues affecting ordinary communities especially in the health sector.

She said journalism remains a powerful tool in promoting human rights, exposing injustice and amplifying the voices of vulnerable people in society.

“Journalism should address the issues affecting communities and defend the rights of the people through factual and impactful reporting,” Ms. Musisi said.

She further noted that although recent research indicates abortion rates in Uganda are gradually decreasing, there is still need for public sensitization on reproductive health rights and the legal framework governing abortion under Uganda’s Penal Code Act and the 1995 Constitution.

The Uganda Health Demographic Survey reveals girls to 15- 49 years women practice abortion and the abortion practices involving termination of pregnancy before fetal viability outside the mother’s womb is registered at 26 weeks as for data analysis.

According to participants, the fellowship also focused on the growing role of digital technology in modern journalism where reporters are increasingly expected to adapt to multimedia storytelling, data journalism and investigative reporting methods.

Renowned investigative journalist Solomon Serwanjja challenged journalists to sharpen their investigative skills and embrace professional storytelling standards capable of creating national impact.

During his lecture, Serwanjja emphasized what he described as the “3Cs of Journalism” — Conscience, Correctness and Clarity — saying these principles remain critical in protecting professionalism within the media industry.

He explained that journalists must remain truthful, accurate and ethical despite the pressure created by social media competition and misinformation in the digital age.

“Impactful journalism has the power to transform society and hold leaders accountable,” Serwanjja told participants.

The fellowship also explored challenges affecting health journalism in Uganda including fear among reporters to pursue sensitive stories involving powerful institutions and government agencies.

Several participants admitted that many health stories are often abandoned due to fear of intimidation, legal threats and limited investigative support mostly in media houses and government officials ” Order from Above” which makes ethical reporting challenging.

However, facilitators, legal advocate in Kenya, Ms Lois Mwaniki smiling ear – to ear encouraged journalists to remain courageous and committed to professional ethics while reporting on public health issues affecting communities.

“human rights are legally for all the people and health reporting should address all the rights such as the right to health, right to own family, right to education in both social, economic and civil rights,” said Mwaniki.

Media experts also encouraged journalists to sacrificing for credibility for online popularity and viral social media content since it’s a modern era.

“use your phones to report stories in field,” said Mr. Solomon Sserwanja.

Participants were encouraged to use digital platforms responsibly and prioritize factual reporting capable of influencing policy change and improving public awareness.

The CEHURD fellowship under Ms Faith Nabanja, communication officer projects forms part of ongoing efforts to strengthen health journalism and human rights reporting in Uganda especially on issues affecting women, youth and vulnerable communities.

Journalists attending the training were further encouraged to focus on investigative stories capable of exposing gaps within healthcare systems, service delivery and public accountability.

As Uganda’s media industry continues shifting into the digital era, experts at the fellowship emphasized that investigative depth, ethical reporting and community-centered journalism will remain key pillars in shaping the future of journalism in Africa.