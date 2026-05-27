KAGENYI LUKKA: Hon. Babalanda’s Reappointment as Presidency Minister Signifies Her Performance Competency

Yesterday, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni unveiled the Cabinet and State Ministers who will work with him in this new term. Among those retained was my line minister and supervisor, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, reappointed to head the Ministry of the Presidency.

Her reappointment is not routine. It is a clear signal from the President that performance, discipline, and results matter. In a docket as sensitive and demanding as the Presidency, continuity with competence is a strategic choice.

1. Streamlining the Ministry for Results

Since taking over the Ministry of the Presidency, Hon. Babalanda has worked closely with the Secretary, Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, to realign the Ministry’s vision, mission, and mandate with Uganda’s Vision 2040.

That work was not cosmetic. It involved reviewing structures, clarifying roles, and setting measurable targets for the Ministry and its agencies. The goal was simple: move from a reactive office to a proactive engine for service delivery and oversight. Under her leadership, the Ministry now speaks with one voice and works to one plan.

2. Discipline, Hard Work, and Accountability

Hon. Babalanda’s hallmark has been insistence on discipline and hard work across the entire Resident District/City Commissioner structure. From RCCs and Deputies to Assistants at the district/ city level, the message has been consistent: you are the eyes and ears of the President. Your job is to monitor government programs, solve bottlenecks, and keep the public informed.

She has institutionalized regular interactions with staff through Zoom meetings, physical engagements, and spot checks. These are not talk shops. They are performance reviews where targets are set, challenges are aired, and accountability is demanded. For many of us in the field, that direct link to the Ministry has improved response time and morale.

3. Service Delivery Standards and the Client Charter

One of her most tangible contributions has been the introduction of Service Delivery Standards and a Client Charter for the Ministry.

For years, public service suffered from unclear expectations. Citizens did not know what service to demand, and officers did not know what standard to meet. The Charter changed that. It sets timelines, standards, and feedback mechanisms for services rendered by the Ministry and its agencies. It is a tool for both service delivery and public accountability.

4. Oversight of Key Institutions

The Ministry of the Presidency is not just administrative. It supervises critical institutions that shape public communication, health, and governance. Under Hon. Babalanda’s watch, entities like the Uganda AIDS Commission and the Uganda Printing and Publishing Corporation Limited have been guided to align their operations with national priorities.

At the Uganda AIDS Commission, the focus has been on strengthening coordination and accountability in the HIV response. At UPPC, the push has been towards modernization and financial discipline so that government printing services are efficient and self-sustaining.

5. Why This Reappointment Matters

In government, reappointment is the surest vote of confidence. It tells staff, stakeholders, and the public that the work done in the last term met the President’s expectations.

Hon. Babalanda’s reappointment signifies three things:

1. Competence in management – She has kept a complex Ministry running with order and focus.

2. Discipline in the field structure– The RDCs Secretatariat is more responsive and results-oriented than it was before.

3. Alignment with Vision 2040 – The Ministry is now structured to deliver on long-term national goals, not just short-term tasks.

In conclusion therefore,

the Ministry of the Presidency sits at the center of government coordination and oversight. It cannot afford mediocrity.

President Museveni’s decision to retain Hon. Milly Babalanda is a reward for performance and a call to do more. For those of us working under her, it means the bar remains high on discipline, hard work, and service delivery.

We congratulate her on the reappointment and pledge to match her energy in delivering the President’s agenda to the last mile.

Kagenyi Lukka is the Deputy Resident City Commissioner, Kawempe Division, Kampala Capital City Authority.