MP Olanya Links Mao’s Defeat to Party Politics After Kololo Speakership Vote

Kilak South MP Gilbert Olanya has blamed Norbert Mao’s loss in Monday’s Speaker election on the influence of party politics, following a decisive vote at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds that handed victory to Jacob Marksons Oboth-Oboth.

Speaking during an interview on Next Radio on Monday night, Olanya said the outcome showed that party backing remains the most critical factor in determining leadership positions in Parliament, regardless of individual confidence or public perception.

“Looking at how the speakership election turned out, it reaffirms that party position matters a lot,” Olanya said. “My brother Norbert Mao was very confident; Ugandans were also very sure that he was going to be Speaker. Unfortunately, things turned out differently.”

Mao, who was among the contenders in the race, finished far behind Oboth-Oboth, who secured an overwhelming majority of votes from Members of Parliament. His loss came despite expectations in some quarters that his experience and national profile would give him an edge in the contest.

Olanya argued that the outcome could have been different if Mao had built stronger political alliances, particularly with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), which commands significant numbers in Parliament.

“Many people were saying that if Norbert Mao had negotiated well with NRM, he probably would have become Speaker,” Olanya said. “It looks like Mao didn’t negotiate very well with the NRM as a party.”

The Speaker election, presided over by Chief Justice Flavian Zeija, was conducted by secret ballot as the first major business of the 12th Parliament. President Yoweri Museveni was present during the proceedings, which drew national attention.

Following the Speaker vote, MPs elected Ruhinda North MP Thomas Tayebwa as Deputy Speaker in another landslide result, reinforcing the dominance of the ruling party in the new parliamentary leadership.

With the leadership of the House now settled, focus is expected to shift to how the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker will manage legislative business amid competing political interests.