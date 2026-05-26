FULL LIST: President Museveni names new cabinet, Justine Nameere eats big, Matia Kasaija, Nankabirwa, Magezi, Anite dropped

By virtue of the powers given to the President of Uganda under Articles 108(1) and (2), 108A(1), 111(1), 113(1), and 114(1) of the 1995 Constitution of the Republic of Uganda, the following persons have been proposed for appointment as Vice President, Prime Minister, Cabinet Ministers, Ministers of State, and Senior Presidential Advisors.
Vice President and Prime Minister
H.E. the Vice President Hon. Jessica Rose Epel Alupo, Maj. Rtd.
Rt. Hon. Prime Minister and Leader of Government Business in Parliament Hon. Robinah Nabbanja
Cabinet Ministers
1st Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for East African Community Affairs Rt. Hon. Rebecca Kadaga
2nd Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Leader of Government Business in Parliament Hon. Dr. Crispus Walter Kiyonga
3rd Deputy Prime Minister and Minister without Portfolio Hon. Lukia Nakadama
Minister of Education and Sports Hon. Janet Kataaha Museveni
Minister, Office of the President, Presidency Hon. Babirye Milly Babalanda
Minister, Office of the President, Security Hon. Jim Muhwezi
Minister, Office of the President in charge of Science, Technology and Innovation Eng. Asiimwe Jonard
Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Hon. Minsa Kabanda
Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, General Duties Hon. Eng. Hillary Onek
Government Chief Whip Hon. Justine Kasule Lumumba
Minister, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hon. Sam Engola
Minister for Karamoja Affairs Hon. Lokii John Baptist
Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries Hon. Frank Tumwebaze
Attorney General Hon. Sam Mayanja
Minister of Defence and Veterans Affairs Hon. Kiryowa Kiwanuka
Minister of Energy and Mineral Development Hon. Dr. Monica Musenero Musanza
Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development Hon. Henry Musasizi
Minister of Foreign Affairs Amb. Adonia Ayebare
Minister of Gender, Labour and Social Development Hon. Lt. Gen. Henry Tumukunde Kakurugu
Minister of Health Hon. Dr. Chris Baryomunsi
Minister of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance Hon. Jane Ruth Aceng Ocero
Minister of Internal Affairs Hon. Prof. Ephraim Kamuntu
Minister of Justice and Constitutional Affairs Hon. Norbert Mao
Minister of Lands, Housing and Urban Development Hon. Judith Nabakooba
Minister of Local Government Hon. Balaam Barugahara
Minister of Public Service Gen. Katumba Wamala
Minister of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Tom Butime
Minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives Hon. Sanjay Tanna
Minister of Water and Environment Maj. Gen. Kahinda Otafiire
Minister of Works and Transport Hon. Byamukama Fred
Other Ministers: Ministers of State
Office of the President
Minister of State, Office of the President, Economic Monitoring Hon. Alum Sandra Santa
Minister of State, Office of the President, Ethics and Integrity Hon. Akello Rose
Office of the Vice President
Minister of State, Office of the Vice President Hon. Mutasingwa Diana Nankunda
Office of the Prime Minister
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Relief, Disaster Preparedness and Refugees Hon. Lillian Aber
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Northern Uganda Hon. Beatrice Akello
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Karamoja Hon. Anyakun Esther Davinia
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Luwero Triangle-Rwenzori Region Hon. Alice Kaboyo
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Bunyoro Affairs Hon. Grace Mary Mugasa
Minister of State, Office of the Prime Minister, Teso Affairs Hon. Dr. Ongalo-Obote
Ministry of Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries
Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Agriculture Hon. Desire Muhooza
Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Animal Industry Hon. Bright Rwamirama
Minister of State for Agriculture, Animal Industry and Fisheries, Fisheries Hon. Migadde Robert Ndugwa
Ministry of Justice and Constitutional Affairs
Deputy Attorney General Hon. Jackson Kafuuzi
Ministry of Defence and Veteran Affairs
Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Defence Hon. Akifeza Grace Ngabirano
Minister of State for Defence and Veteran Affairs, Veteran Affairs Hon. Oleru Huda
Ministry of East African Affairs
Minister of State for East African Affairs Hon. Magode Ikuya
Ministry of Education and Sports
Minister of State for Education and Sports, Higher Education Hon. Dr. John Chrysostom Muyingo
Minister of State for Education and Sports, Primary Education Hon. Phyllis Chemutai
Minister of State for Education and Sports, Sports Hon. Peter Ogwang
Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development
Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Energy Hon. Sidronius Opolot Okasai
Minister of State for Energy and Mineral Development, Minerals Hon. Phiona Nyamutoro
Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development
Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, General Duties Hon. Cissy Mulondo
Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Planning Hon. Amos Lugoloobi
Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Privatization and Investment Ms. Amina Mukalazi
Minister of State for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, Micro-Finance Hon. Shartsi Kutesa Musherure
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, International Affairs Hon. Calvin Echodu
Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Regional Affairs Hon. Kyeyune Haruna Kasolo
Ministry of Gender, Labour and Social Development
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Gender and Culture Hon. Kuteesa Mary Kamuli
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Youth and Children Affairs Hon. Lakisa Mercy Faith
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Employment and Industrial Relations Hon. Simon Mulongo
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Disability Affairs Hon. Acan Joyce Okeny
Minister of State for Gender, Labour and Social Development, Elderly Affairs Hon. Jacqueline Mbabazi
Ministry of Health
Minister of State for Health, General Duties Hon. Anifa Bangirana Kawooya
Minister of State for Health, Primary Health Care Hon. Dr. Charles Ayume
Ministry of Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance
Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, Information Hon. Joyce Ssebugwawo
Minister of State for Information, Communications Technology and National Guidance, National Guidance Hon. Alioni Yorke Odria
Ministry of Internal Affairs
Minister of State for Internal Affairs Dr. Lawrence Muganga
Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs
Minister of State for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs Hon. Kabuye Kyofatogabye
Ministry of Lands, Housing and Urban Development
Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Housing Hon. Persis Namuganza
Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Urban Development Hon. Margaret Muhanga Mugisa
Minister of State for Lands, Housing and Urban Development, Lands Hon. Harriet Ntabazi
Ministry of Local Government
Minister of State for Local Government Hon. Justine Nameere
Ministry of Public Service
Minister of State for Public Service Hon. Lydia Wanyoto Mutende
Ministry of Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities
Minister of State for Tourism, Wildlife and Antiquities Hon. Nakawuki Susan Nsambu
Ministry of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives
Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Cooperatives Hon. Tom Aza
Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Industry Hon. David Bahati
Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives, Trade Gen. Wilson Mbadi
Ministry of Water and Environment
Minister of State for Water and Environment, Environment Hon. Beatrice Anywar
Minister of State for Water and Environment, Water Hon. Aisha Sekkindi
Ministry of Works and Transport
Minister of State for Works and Transport, Works Mr. Siraji Musa Ali
Minister of State for Works and Transport, Transport Hon. Julius Maganda Wandera
Senior Presidential Advisors
The following persons will be appointed as Senior Presidential Advisors in different fields to be communicated later:
Hon. Hamson Obua
Hon. Ruth Nankabirwa
Hon. Francis Mwebesa
Hon. Evelyn Anite
Hon. Dr. Kenneth Omona has been transferred to the Diplomatic Service as Ambassador at a station to be communicated later.
Yoweri K Museveni
President of the Republic of Uganda
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