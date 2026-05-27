Museveni Elevate Haruna Kasolo to Powerful Foreign Affairs Docket

WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI

mugenyijj@gmail.com

Kampala City. President Museveni’s new cabinet for seventh term is out. Glory be to God, and the angles that guided him to award new leaders with positions. The standing out appointment and political excitement swept across Greater Masaka and Kyotera District is President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointment for Hon. Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the new State Minister for Foreign and International Affairs in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

The appointment has been widely interpreted as a major political elevation for one of the National Resistance Movement’s most outspoken mobilisers in the Buganda region and a sign of growing confidence in Kasolo’s leadership abilities within President Museveni’s government.

” Actually it is an elevation from where he has been serving to a greater position,” said Mr. Solomon Sserwanja an investigative journalist as observed at BBC TV and formerly local news anchor and talk show host.

For the full cabinet of President Museveni, journalist Solomon Sserwanja is a very surprised by new appointments but for Hon. Kasolo’s appointment, it is a great achievement for Masaka City.

“The foreign Ministry is a vast one, it comprises of many rewards for a hardworking leader,” he added.

Kasolo, who has been serving as State Minister for Microfinance, now joins one of Uganda’s most strategic ministries responsible for diplomacy, regional cooperation and international relations.

Supporters in Greater Masaka described the appointment as a victory not only for Kyotera District but also for the entire region which continues producing influential political figures within the ruling government.

Widely known as the proprietor of Solo Bites Hotel in Masaka City, Kasolo has over the years built his political identity through grassroots mobilisation, youth empowerment campaigns and support for government wealth creation programmes.

The Kyotera District legislator also serves as an influential mobiliser within the ruling NRM structures and has remained active in coordinating party activities across the Buganda region.

Political observers say his rise from the Microfinance Ministry to the Foreign Affairs docket reflects President Museveni’s continued trust in loyal cadres capable of defending government interests both locally and internationally.

Kasolo’s supporters argue that his political maturity, grassroots connection and ability to work closely with communities made him stand out among emerging leaders from Greater Masaka.

For years, the minister has been associated with supporting women groups, youth SACCOs and coffee farmers especially within Kyotera, Masaka and neighbouring districts.

Several residents credit him for extending social services and participating in mobilisation drives aimed at improving household incomes through government programmes.

“He is a people-centered leader who listens to communities and follows up on their concerns,” said one supporter in Masaka City shortly after news of the appointment emerged.

Political analysts believe Kasolo’s appointment also strengthens Greater Masaka’s representation within the central government at a time when the region continues playing a significant role in Uganda’s political landscape.

The minister is also regarded by many NRM supporters as one of the leaders politically mentored under former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, whose influence in the region continues shaping several rising political figures.

His elevation to the Foreign Affairs Ministry is expected to place him at the centre of Uganda’s international diplomacy, economic partnerships and regional political engagements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains one of the country’s key institutions especially as Uganda continues strengthening trade relations, security cooperation and regional integration across East Africa and beyond.

Supporters say Kasolo’s appointment should inspire more youth in Greater Masaka to embrace leadership, participate in national programmes and focus on service delivery.

“He has shown that commitment, mobilisation and loyalty can open doors for leaders from humble backgrounds,” another NRM supporter noted.

Despite the celebrations, political commentators say the new role comes with enormous responsibility as Kasolo transitions from community-based mobilisation and microfinance coordination into the demanding world of diplomacy and international affairs.

Still, for many residents in Greater Masaka, his appointment remains symbolic.

It represents political growth, regional recognition and the continued expansion of NRM influence within Buganda.

As congratulatory messages continue pouring in from political leaders, youth groups and government supporters, Haruna Kasolo now steps into a new chapter of leadership — one expected to shape both his political future and Uganda’s diplomatic engagements on the international stage.

SPECIAL REPORT: Museveni Elevates Haruna Kasolo to Foreign Affairs Ministry as Greater Masaka Celebrates Political Victory

WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA | MASAKA | KYOTERA

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the new State Minister for Foreign and International Affairs, marking a major political elevation for one of Greater Masaka’s most influential National Resistance Movement (NRM) mobilisers.

Kasolo, who has been serving as State Minister for Microfinance, now joins Uganda’s foreign affairs leadership in what political analysts and supporters in Greater Masaka have described as a strategic promotion reflecting President Museveni’s continued trust in loyal and experienced NRM cadres.

The appointment has triggered excitement among supporters across Masaka, Kyotera and the greater Buganda region, where Kasolo has built his political profile through grassroots mobilisation, youth empowerment initiatives and government wealth creation programmes.

Widely known as the proprietor of Solo Bites Hotel in Masaka City, Kasolo has steadily risen through Uganda’s political ranks to become one of the ruling party’s outspoken mobilisers in central Uganda.

Apart from serving as Kyotera District Member of Parliament, Kasolo also holds influential positions within the NRM structures including serving as the NRM Chairperson for Kyotera District and a senior mobiliser within the Buganda region.

Political observers say his elevation to the Foreign Affairs Ministry signals growing confidence from the State House in leaders capable of defending government interests both locally and internationally.

For many residents in Greater Masaka, the appointment is being viewed as a political victory for the region which continues positioning itself among Uganda’s influential political voting blocs.

Kasolo’s supporters describe him as a vibrant political actor, a skilled mobiliser and a leader deeply involved in extending services to communities.

Over the years, the minister has reportedly supported women groups, youth SACCOs and coffee farmers through various empowerment initiatives aimed at fighting poverty and expanding household incomes.

Through government wealth creation programmes and microfinance initiatives, Kasolo became increasingly visible among grassroots communities especially within Kyotera, Masaka and neighbouring districts.

Supporters argue that his understanding of community mobilisation and development politics has strengthened the ruling party’s presence in parts of Greater Masaka where opposition politics has historically remained active.

Political leaders in the region also describe him as one of the protégés politically mentored under former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, whose influence in Greater Masaka continues shaping several emerging NRM leaders.

Analysts believe the new Foreign Affairs role places Kasolo among Uganda’s growing list of influential diplomats expected to strengthen the country’s international relations, regional cooperation and foreign policy interests.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains one of Uganda’s most strategic ministries especially at a time when the country continues engaging regional blocs, foreign investors and international development partners.

Kasolo’s elevation also comes amid ongoing government efforts to strengthen economic diplomacy, regional security cooperation and international trade partnerships under President Museveni’s administration.

Locally, supporters believe the appointment increases Greater Masaka’s visibility within national leadership structures.

Residents in Masaka and Kyotera say Kasolo’s rise should inspire more youth from the region to actively participate in leadership, government programmes and national development initiatives.

His political allies describe him as a calm listener, a mobiliser with strong grassroots networks and a leader capable of balancing party loyalty with community engagement.

“His appointment gives Greater Masaka another voice within central government and proves that commitment and mobilisation within the ruling party can be recognised,” one supporter noted in Masaka City.

As congratulatory messages continue flowing from political leaders, youth groups and NRM supporters across the country, Kasolo now faces the demanding task of transitioning from microfinance mobilisation into Uganda’s complex diplomatic and international affairs landscape.

Yet for many within Greater Masaka, his elevation represents more than a cabinet appointment.

It symbolizes political growth, regional recognition and the continued expansion of NRM influence within the Buganda region.

Edit in 600 word in a well newly catchy story in Brian Mugenyi’s writing style

SPECIAL REPORT: Museveni Elevates Haruna Kasolo to Powerful Foreign Affairs Docket as Greater Masaka Erupts in Celebration

WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA | MASAKA | KYOTERA

Political excitement swept across Greater Masaka and Kyotera District after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointed Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the new State Minister for Foreign and International Affairs in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

The appointment has been widely interpreted as a major political elevation for one of the National Resistance Movement’s most outspoken mobilisers in the Buganda region and a sign of growing confidence in Kasolo’s leadership abilities within President Museveni’s government.

Kasolo, who has been serving as State Minister for Microfinance, now joins one of Uganda’s most strategic ministries responsible for diplomacy, regional cooperation and international relations.

Supporters in Greater Masaka described the appointment as a victory not only for Kyotera District but also for the entire region which continues producing influential political figures within the ruling government.

Widely known as the proprietor of Solo Bites Hotel in Masaka City, Kasolo has over the years built his political identity through grassroots mobilisation, youth empowerment campaigns and support for government wealth creation programmes.

The Kyotera District legislator also serves as an influential mobiliser within the ruling NRM structures and has remained active in coordinating party activities across the Buganda region.

Political observers say his rise from the Microfinance Ministry to the Foreign Affairs docket reflects President Museveni’s continued trust in loyal cadres capable of defending government interests both locally and internationally.

Kasolo’s supporters argue that his political maturity, grassroots connection and ability to work closely with communities made him stand out among emerging leaders from Greater Masaka.

For years, the minister has been associated with supporting women groups, youth SACCOs and coffee farmers especially within Kyotera, Masaka and neighbouring districts.

Several residents credit him for extending social services and participating in mobilisation drives aimed at improving household incomes through government programmes.

“He is a people-centered leader who listens to communities and follows up on their concerns,” said one supporter in Masaka City shortly after news of the appointment emerged.

Political analysts believe Kasolo’s appointment also strengthens Greater Masaka’s representation within the central government at a time when the region continues playing a significant role in Uganda’s political landscape.

The minister is also regarded by many NRM supporters as one of the leaders politically mentored under former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, whose influence in the region continues shaping several rising political figures.

His elevation to the Foreign Affairs Ministry is expected to place him at the centre of Uganda’s international diplomacy, economic partnerships and regional political engagements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains one of the country’s key institutions especially as Uganda continues strengthening trade relations, security cooperation and regional integration across East Africa and beyond.

Supporters say Kasolo’s appointment should inspire more youth in Greater Masaka to embrace leadership, participate in national programmes and focus on service delivery.

“He has shown that commitment, mobilisation and loyalty can open doors for leaders from humble backgrounds,” another NRM supporter noted.

Despite the celebrations, political commentators say the new role comes with enormous responsibility as Kasolo transitions from community-based mobilisation and microfinance coordination into the demanding world of diplomacy and international affairs.

Still, for many residents in Greater Masaka, his appointment remains symbolic.

It represents political growth, regional recognition and the continued expansion of NRM influence within Buganda.

As congratulatory messages continue pouring in from political leaders, youth groups and government supporters, Haruna Kasolo now steps into a new chapter of leadership — one expected to shape both his political future and Uganda’s diplomatic engagements on the international stage.

Use Watchdog Uganda Website style

Museveni Elevates Haruna Kasolo to Foreign Affairs Ministry as Greater Masaka Celebrates Political Breakthrough

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA | MASAKA | KYOTERA: President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has appointed Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the new State Minister for Foreign and International Affairs in the latest cabinet changes that have sparked excitement across Greater Masaka and Kyotera District.

Kasolo, who has been serving as State Minister for Microfinance, now assumes one of the country’s most strategic political offices responsible for diplomacy, regional cooperation and international engagement.

The appointment has been received by National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporters as a major political milestone for Greater Masaka, with many describing it as recognition of Kasolo’s loyalty, mobilisation strength and long-standing service within the ruling government.

Widely known in Masaka City as the proprietor of Solo Bites Hotel, Kasolo has steadily risen through the political ranks to become one of the NRM’s influential mobilisers in the Buganda region.

Apart from representing Kyotera District in Parliament, the minister has also played active roles within the NRM party structures where he has remained vocal in mobilisation campaigns and government programmes.

Political observers say President Museveni’s decision to elevate Kasolo reflects growing confidence in leaders capable of balancing grassroots mobilisation with national leadership responsibilities.

For years, Kasolo has been associated with empowerment activities targeting women groups, SACCOs, coffee farmers and youth initiatives in Greater Masaka.

Supporters credit him for coordinating government programmes aimed at improving household incomes and strengthening NRM support in areas where opposition politics has remained active.

“This is a victory for Greater Masaka because one of our own has been trusted with a bigger national responsibility,” said an NRM supporter in Masaka City shortly after the announcement.

Kasolo is also regarded by several leaders in the region as one of the political cadres mentored under former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, whose influence continues shaping the political direction of Greater Masaka.

His appointment now places him at the centre of Uganda’s foreign policy and diplomatic engagements at a time when the country continues strengthening regional integration, trade partnerships and international cooperation.

Analysts say the Foreign Affairs Ministry remains critical in advancing Uganda’s economic diplomacy agenda, attracting investment opportunities and representing national interests abroad.

Within Greater Masaka, Kasolo’s elevation is being interpreted as a sign that the region continues gaining relevance within the central government structures.

Supporters argue that his rise should inspire young leaders to actively participate in government programmes and national politics.

“He has remained close to ordinary people and that has helped him build strong grassroots support,” another resident in Kyotera noted.

Despite the excitement surrounding his appointment, political commentators believe Kasolo now faces the challenge of transitioning from microfinance mobilisation into the highly demanding field of diplomacy and international affairs.

However, supporters remain optimistic that his political experience and mobilisation background will help him navigate the new office successfully.

As congratulatory messages continue pouring in from leaders, youth groups and NRM supporters across the country, Haruna Kasolo’s elevation has already become one of the most talked-about political developments in Greater Masaka.

For many in the region, the appointment represents more than cabinet reshuffles.

It is a statement of political recognition, loyalty and the continued rise of Greater Masaka leaders within President Museveni’s government.

Kasolo’s story

From Grassroots Mobiliser to Foreign Affairs Minister: The Political Rise of Haruna Kasolo

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KYOTERA | MASAKA | KAMPALA: In the heart of Greater Masaka, where politics, business and grassroots mobilisation shape the future of communities, one name has steadily risen through the corridors of Uganda’s leadership structures — Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo.

From a humble political mobiliser in Kyotera District to becoming Uganda’s newly appointed State Minister for Foreign and International Affairs, Kasolo’s political journey reflects discipline, persistence and loyalty within the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s latest appointment of Kasolo to the Foreign Affairs Ministry has not only elevated the Kyotera legislator into national diplomatic leadership but also strengthened Greater Masaka’s political influence within central government.

Before his latest appointment, Kasolo served as State Minister for Microfinance, where he became visible in community empowerment campaigns targeting SACCOs, women groups, youth initiatives and wealth creation programmes.

However, long before entering cabinet politics, Kasolo had already built a reputation as a determined grassroots mobiliser deeply connected to ordinary communities in Kyotera and Greater Masaka.

Political supporters describe him as a leader who mastered the art of local mobilisation, community engagement and party organisation at a time when NRM politics in parts of Buganda faced stiff opposition competition.

Over the years, he gradually transformed himself from a local political actor into one of the ruling party’s dependable cadres in central Uganda.

His political networks expanded through mobilisation campaigns, business engagements and strategic coordination with regional leaders.

Widely known as the proprietor of Solo Bites Hotel in Masaka City, Kasolo successfully balanced entrepreneurship with active participation in politics — something supporters say strengthened his understanding of community challenges, youth unemployment and household economic struggles.

Within Kyotera and neighbouring districts, his name increasingly became associated with empowerment drives, coffee farming support, youth SACCO mobilisation and women group facilitation.

Several residents credit him for helping extend government programmes closer to grassroots communities.

Political analysts believe his consistency in party mobilisation eventually attracted attention from top NRM leadership circles.

Kasolo is also regarded by many political observers as one of the leaders influenced and mentored under former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, whose political legacy continues shaping several emerging leaders from Greater Masaka.

His rise within the NRM structures further strengthened his visibility in Buganda region politics where he became known for aggressively defending government programmes and President Museveni’s leadership.

Supporters say Kasolo’s political strength has always remained rooted in accessibility, direct community interaction and loyalty to the ruling party.

“He understands village politics and listens to ordinary people,” one supporter in Kyotera said.

His appointment to the Foreign Affairs Ministry now places him among Uganda’s key leaders responsible for diplomacy, international cooperation and regional political engagement.

Political commentators say the transition from microfinance mobilisation to foreign affairs presents both opportunity and pressure for the Kyotera legislator.

The Foreign Affairs Ministry plays a critical role in Uganda’s economic diplomacy, investment promotion, regional security cooperation and international representation.

Analysts argue that Kasolo’s grassroots mobilisation background could help him connect diplomacy with local development priorities especially at a time when Uganda continues seeking foreign investment and economic partnerships.

Across Greater Masaka, celebrations have continued following his elevation, with supporters describing the appointment as a victory for the region.

For many young politicians in Buganda, Kasolo’s story is increasingly being viewed as proof that persistence, mobilisation and political loyalty can open doors to national leadership.

From the villages of Kyotera to the diplomatic corridors of Kampala, Haruna Kasolo’s political rise now stands among the most closely watched journeys within Uganda’s contemporary NRM politics.

Use the former story of Brian Mugenyi

SPECIAL REPORT: Museveni Elevates Haruna Kasolo to Powerful Foreign Affairs Docket as Greater Masaka Celebrates Political Victory

WRITES BRIAN MUGENYI

mugenyijj@gmail.com

KAMPALA | MASAKA | KYOTERA

Political excitement swept across Greater Masaka and Kyotera District after President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni appointed Haruna Kyeyune Kasolo as the new State Minister for Foreign and International Affairs in the latest cabinet reshuffle.

The appointment has been widely interpreted as a major political elevation for one of the National Resistance Movement’s most outspoken mobilisers in the Buganda region and a sign of growing confidence in Kasolo’s leadership abilities within President Museveni’s government.

Kasolo, who has been serving as State Minister for Microfinance, now joins one of Uganda’s most strategic ministries responsible for diplomacy, regional cooperation and international relations.

Supporters in Greater Masaka described the appointment as a victory not only for Kyotera District but also for the entire region which continues producing influential political figures within the ruling government.

Widely known as the proprietor of Solo Bites Hotel in Masaka City, Kasolo has over the years built his political identity through grassroots mobilisation, youth empowerment campaigns and support for government wealth creation programmes.

The Kyotera District legislator also serves as an influential mobiliser within the ruling NRM structures and has remained active in coordinating party activities across the Buganda region.

Political observers say his rise from the Microfinance Ministry to the Foreign Affairs docket reflects President Museveni’s continued trust in loyal cadres capable of defending government interests both locally and internationally.

Kasolo’s supporters argue that his political maturity, grassroots connection and ability to work closely with communities made him stand out among emerging leaders from Greater Masaka.

For years, the minister has been associated with supporting women groups, youth SACCOs and coffee farmers especially within Kyotera, Masaka and neighbouring districts.

Several residents credit him for extending social services and participating in mobilisation drives aimed at improving household incomes through government programmes.

“He is a people-centered leader who listens to communities and follows up on their concerns,” said one supporter in Masaka City shortly after news of the appointment emerged.

Political analysts believe Kasolo’s appointment also strengthens Greater Masaka’s representation within the central government at a time when the region continues playing a significant role in Uganda’s political landscape.

The minister is also regarded by many NRM supporters as one of the leaders politically mentored under former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, whose influence in the region continues shaping several rising political figures.

His elevation to the Foreign Affairs Ministry is expected to place him at the centre of Uganda’s international diplomacy, economic partnerships and regional political engagements.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs remains one of the country’s key institutions especially as Uganda continues strengthening trade relations, security cooperation and regional integration across East Africa and beyond.

Supporters say Kasolo’s appointment should inspire more youth in Greater Masaka to embrace leadership, participate in national programmes and focus on service delivery.

“He has shown that commitment, mobilisation and loyalty can open doors for leaders from humble backgrounds,” another NRM supporter noted.

Despite the celebrations, political commentators say the new role comes with enormous responsibility as Kasolo transitions from community-based mobilisation and microfinance coordination into the demanding world of diplomacy and international affairs.

Still, for many residents in Greater Masaka, his appointment remains symbolic.

It represents political growth, regional recognition and the continued expansion of NRM influence within Buganda.

As congratulatory messages continue pouring in from political leaders, youth groups and government supporters, Haruna Kasolo now steps into a new chapter of leadership — one expected to shape both his political future and Uganda’s diplomatic engagements on the international stage.