Kassanda Deputy RDC Calls for Transparency as District is Designated Gold, Tin & Gemstones Trading Hub

Kassanda – Kassanda District Deputy Resident District Commissioner (RDC), Mike Ssegawa, has strongly urged miners and all stakeholders in the minerals sector to uphold transparency and strictly comply with the new Minerals Markets and Buying Centers regulations.

The call was made yesterday during a high-level consultation workshop held at Bukuya Town Council in Kassanda District. The meeting attracted a wide array of participants including RDCs, CAOs, DPCs, District Elected Leaders, miners, gold dealers and their leaders. Ssegawa welcomed senior officials from the Ministry of Energy and Mineral Development, alongside participants from five districts: Kassanda, Mubende, Kyankwanzi, Kiboga, and Hoima.

The stakeholders gathered to deliberate on the effective implementation of the Minerals Markets and Buying Centers regulations, which aim to formalize mineral trade, reduce illegal activities, and bring order to Uganda’s burgeoning mining sector.

Commissioner for Mines, Ms. Agnes Alana, delivered key highlights on the new framework. She described the buying centers as one-stop centers that will attract both local and foreign investments in the minerals sector, while providing robust protection for investments and investors alike.

“Minerals markets and buying centers promote fair prices, transparency, and security against exploitation, illicit financial flows, and fraud among others in the minerals trade,” Ms. Alana emphasized.

She further noted that the government is prioritizing value addition initiatives to ensure Uganda fully maximizes benefits from its natural resources rather than exporting raw minerals.

Ssegawa echoed the Commissioner’s remarks, calling upon miners to operate with utmost transparency. He stressed that the regulations are designed to create a healthy, fair, and conducive working environment for all stakeholders involved in the sector.

Kassanda has been officially designated as one of the key minerals markets and buying centers, alongside Busia, Karamoja, and Buhweju. The district will specifically serve as a major hub for trading in gold, tin, and gemstones, potentially transforming the local economy and creating new opportunities for communities in the region.

This engagement forms part of the government’s broader strategy to regulate artisanal and small-scale mining operations, curb smuggling, and ensure that mineral-rich districts derive meaningful benefits from formalized and transparent market systems.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to closely monitor the rollout and implementation of these regulations across the country to assess their real impact on curbing corruption and improving livelihoods in mining communities.