Former Speaker Anita Among Breaks Silence with Eid Message Hours After Cabinet Snub

Kampala – May 27, 2026

Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has resurfaced publicly with a brief Eid al-Adha message, hours after President Yoweri Museveni unveiled a proposed 2026–2031 cabinet list that conspicuously excluded her.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday evening, Among extended “warm and joyful Eid al-Adha Mubarak wishes to all our Muslim brothers and sisters,” praying for “happiness, peace and blessings” during the celebrations.

Though routine in tone, the message immediately attracted widespread attention and thousands of engagements online, with political observers interpreting it as a cautious re-emergence into public discourse after weeks of silence and mounting political pressure.

Notably, Among’s statement made no reference whatsoever to the newly unveiled cabinet appointments. She neither congratulated newly appointed ministers — some of whom are considered longtime political associates — nor commented on the reshuffle that has dramatically reshaped Uganda’s political landscape.

The silence has only intensified speculation about her current standing within the ruling establishment.

Cabinet Omission Fuels Political Interpretation

Among’s absence from Museveni’s new cabinet lineup has heightened perceptions of a dramatic political fall for a leader who, until recently, ranked among the most influential figures in government.

Political insiders had widely expected the Bukedea District Woman MP to be considered for a senior cabinet role after her withdrawal from the race for Speaker of the 12th Parliament earlier this month. Instead, she was completely left out.

At the same time, several figures perceived to have had strained political relations with Among emerged stronger from the reshuffle.

Former Speaker Rebecca Kadaga retained influence within government, while Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja — who reportedly clashed with Among behind the scenes on several political and administrative issues — maintained her powerful position at the centre of government.

Norbert Mao also remained firmly embedded within the cabinet structure despite longstanding political friction with sections of Parliament leadership during Among’s tenure as Speaker.

Yet, in what observers describe as Museveni’s characteristic balancing act, the President simultaneously elevated one of Among’s fiercest political defenders and closest allies, Justine Nameere Nsubuga, appointing her Minister of State for Local Government.

Nameere has in recent years emerged as one of Among’s most vocal defenders in both media and political spaces, frequently taking combative positions against critics of the former Speaker and aggressively defending the NRM establishment.

Her appointment therefore introduces a fascinating political contradiction.

While Among herself was sidelined, one of her staunchest loyalists was rewarded with a cabinet position — suggesting that Museveni may still be keen on preserving certain political networks associated with the former Speaker, even as he distances her personally from frontline power.

Analysts say the mixed signals reflect Museveni’s long-practiced strategy of weakening individuals without necessarily dismantling their entire support base. By promoting figures allied to Among while excluding her, the President appears to maintain leverage across competing camps within the ruling party.

Silence, Absence and Growing Isolation

Among formally withdrew from the Speakership race around May 17, citing the need to allow investigations into allegations surrounding her tenure to proceed without distraction. Her exit followed weeks of mounting pressure, including reported security operations at some of her properties and investigations linked to alleged corruption, abuse of office, and money laundering claims.

Sources familiar with the developments say Among has remained largely out of public view in recent weeks, reportedly spending most of her time at her residence in Nakasero under tight security arrangements.

Her absence from the inaugural sitting of the 12th Parliament and the Kololo ceremony where new parliamentary leadership was elected further fueled speculation about the seriousness of the investigations surrounding her.

For a politician once known for commanding Parliament with authority and projecting enormous confidence, the sudden silence has been striking.

Investigations into her wealth accumulation and financial dealings during her tenure as Speaker are understood to still be ongoing. Authorities have reportedly examined expenditure patterns, parliamentary allowances, per diem allocations, and properties allegedly linked to her or close associates.

While Among has publicly pledged cooperation with investigators, analysts say her omission from cabinet — combined with her refusal to publicly react to the appointments — signals a politician navigating one of the most uncertain moments of her political career.

Museveni’s Political Balancing Act

Political analysts argue that the reshuffle reflects Museveni’s familiar style of managing power centres within the NRM through calculated balancing rather than outright political annihilation.

Over the years, the President has repeatedly weakened powerful individuals while simultaneously retaining or promoting selected allies from their camps in order to prevent the emergence of hardened political factions.

Among’s meteoric rise, assertive leadership style, and growing influence had earned her admiration among supporters but reportedly generated discomfort within sections of the political establishment.

Her exclusion from cabinet, contrasted with the survival of perceived rivals and the promotion of allies like Nameere, paints the picture of a carefully calibrated political message rather than a simple purge.

For now, Among remains the elected Woman MP for Bukedea District. But with investigations still active, her political isolation increasingly visible, and the balance of power around her shifting rapidly, questions about her long-term political future continue to grow.

Supporters continue rallying behind her online, describing her current troubles as “silent battles” and urging her to remain strong.

Yet in Uganda’s politics, silence often speaks louder than words.

Watchdog Uganda — Holding Power to Account.