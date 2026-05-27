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ANTI CORRUPTION WAR ON: Museveni Orders Probe into NAADS Ghost Seedlings Scandal, Names Ex Minister Aggrey Bagiire

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Kampala – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has directed the Inspector General of Government (IGG), Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala, to immediately investigate serious allegations of procurement irregularities in the National Agricultural Advisory Services (NAADS), including payments for ghost and non-existent seedlings.

In an official letter dated 5th May 2026, the President highlighted alleged irregular influence in the award of certain NAADS contracts. The directive notes that some individuals and companies were paid by the government for seedlings that were never supplied.

The letter specifically names Hon. Aggrey Bagiire, stating there are allegations that he “improperly influenced the award of some of the contracts.”

President Museveni has directed the IGG to urgently investigate the following:

1. All individuals and companies connected to the alleged ghost supplies.
2. The officers who awarded and approved the contracts.
3. The actual delivery status of the supplies.
4. Any abuse of office, conflict of interest, fraud, or theft of public funds connected to the matter.

The IGG is to coordinate with the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Financial Intelligence Authority (FIA), the Auditor General, and the State House Anti-Corruption Unit as needed. Preliminary findings must be submitted within 21 days.

The letter, on official State House letterhead (Reference: P0/13) and bearing President Museveni’s signature, was addressed to Justice Aisha Naluzze Batala.

This probe comes as NAADS continues to face longstanding criticism over corruption, poor accountability, and failure to effectively deliver agricultural inputs to farmers. Hon. Aggrey Bagiire previously served as Minister of State for Agriculture, the ministry under which NAADS operates.

Watchdog Uganda will closely follow developments in this investigation. Key questions include:

– Will the IGG’s probe be independent and result in concrete action?
– Will Hon. Bagiire and other implicated parties step aside during the investigations?
– How much taxpayers’ money was lost to these alleged ghost supplies?

Ugandans deserve accountability in programmes meant to support agricultural productivity and food security. We will provide updates as more information emerges.


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