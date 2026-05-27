“Janet Museveni’s Appointment a Testament to Dedication and Patriotism” — Ssekandi Congratulates First Lady

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA — Former Vice President and Presidential Envoy on Political Affairs, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, has congratulated Uganda’s First Lady, Janet Kataaha Museveni, upon her appointment as Minister of Education and Sports, describing the move as a strong vote of confidence in her leadership, discipline and commitment to national transformation.

In a message shared through his official X account, @Essekandi, the veteran statesman praised Mrs Museveni for her continued dedication to service and her contribution toward improving Uganda’s education sector over the years.

“Congratulations First Lady Janet Kataha Museveni upon your appointment as Minister of Education and Sports,” Ssekandi posted.

The congratulatory message has since attracted attention from political leaders, education stakeholders and supporters of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), many of whom described Mrs Museveni as a steady and experienced leader whose service has shaped the country’s education agenda.

Ssekandi, one of the senior-most figures in Uganda’s political history and a long-serving ally of President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, noted that Janet Museveni’s continued presence in the education ministry reflects the government’s trust in her ability to steer reforms aimed at improving quality education, patriotism and skills development among young Ugandans.

Observers say Mrs Museveni’s leadership at the Ministry of Education and Sports has been marked by efforts to streamline education management, promote moral values in schools and expand vocational training opportunities for youth across the country.

Her tenure has also coincided with government initiatives aimed at improving school infrastructure, promoting science education and strengthening the implementation of the competence-based curriculum.

Political analysts argue that Ssekandi’s public message carries symbolic weight, especially at a time when the country is focusing on youth empowerment, education reforms and national unity ahead of the next political cycle.

Known for his calm diplomacy and advocacy for unity-driven leadership, Ssekandi has consistently encouraged leaders to prioritise service delivery, wealth creation and social transformation at community level.

The former Vice President has in recent weeks used several public platforms in Greater Masaka to rally leaders to focus on empowering women and youth through agriculture, education and government development programmes.

Supporters of the First Lady say her reappointment signals continuity in the education sector, particularly in areas concerning Universal Primary Education (UPE), Universal Secondary Education (USE) and skilling programmes targeting unemployed youth.

Janet Museveni, who has served in various senior government positions over the years, remains one of the most influential figures within the NRM government and continues to play a central role in promoting family values, education and social welfare initiatives.

Her supporters describe her as a disciplined and visionary leader whose work ethic has earned respect both within government and among ordinary Ugandans.

As congratulatory messages continue to pour in from across the country, many education stakeholders say they expect the ministry to deepen reforms that can improve learning standards, teacher welfare and access to education for vulnerable children.

Ssekandi’s message therefore not only celebrated Janet Museveni’s appointment, but also reinforced the importance of experienced leadership in driving Ugand