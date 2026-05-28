NationalNewsPolitics

Museveni Reassigns Cabinet ICT Portfolio From Jane Ruth Aceng to Justine Lumumba

Mike Ssegawa
Mike Ssegawa

Museveni Shifts Cabinet Line-Up: Lumumba Moved to ICT After Initial Appointment of Jane Ruth Aceng

Kampala – President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni has reportedly adjusted the 2026–2031 Cabinet line-up, redeploying senior NRM official Justine Kasule Lumumba to the Ministry of ICT and National Guidance following earlier confusion over appointments.

The latest changes come after Health Minister Jane Ruth Aceng was initially named to head the ICT docket in the first list released after the reshuffle announcement.

However, Lumumba’s subsequent appearance linked to the ICT ministry has been interpreted as a revision of the earlier allocation, amid wider adjustments within the new executive structure.

Questions had earlier emerged over Lumumba’s initial designation as Government Chief Whip, given concerns that she is not an elected Member of Parliament—raising debate about eligibility and procedure for parliamentary leadership roles.

Lumumba has since expressed gratitude to President Museveni for the redeployment, pledging commitment to support Uganda’s digital transformation agenda and strengthen government communication systems under the ICT and National Guidance ministry.


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ByMike Ssegawa
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