NMG Journalist Edgar Batte Wins Best Tourism Storyteller Award at POATE 2026

Kampala – Veteran journalist and Nation Media Group (NMG) Uganda correspondent Edgar Raymond Batte has been named the Best Tourism Storyteller 2026 at the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE) Awards, held on Saturday, May 23, 2026, at Speke Resort Munyonyo.

The award recognizes Batte’s consistent storytelling that highlights Uganda’s tourism experiences, cultural heritage, conservation efforts, communities, and diverse destinations through compelling feature writing and multimedia reporting. Organizers praised his work for contributing to the positioning of Uganda as a leading global tourism destination.

Part of broader recognition for Uganda’s tourism sector

The POATE Awards, held alongside the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo, celebrate excellence across tourism photography, documentaries, influencing, innovation, community tourism, and sustainable tourism operations. The initiative is supported by the Uganda Tourism Board, Enabel, the European Union, and other partners, marking a broader push to strengthen Uganda’s tourism branding and sector growth.

Batte received a cash prize of Shs3 million alongside the accolade.

Other winners included:

Best Tourism Documentary: Welcome to the Pearl of Africa by Soosi

Best Tourism Photography (Professional): Ssebuuma Ivan

Best Tourism Photography (Amateur): Alex Busingye

Best Tourism Influencer: Nakabugo Q. Tracy

Sustainable tourism operators also received recognition, including Nile Safari Lodge (Best Eco-Lodge) and Destination Jungle Limited (Best Eco-Tour Operator).

Batte’s contribution to tourism storytelling

Edgar Raymond Batte has built a strong reputation as a travel writer and multimedia journalist, with extensive coverage of Uganda’s wildlife, cultural heritage, community tourism, and emerging travel destinations. His work continues to shape narratives around Uganda as the “Pearl of Africa” through both local and international media platforms.

In his acceptance remarks, Batte expressed gratitude for the recognition and appreciation for the opportunity to continue telling authentic Ugandan stories.

Watchdog perspective: tourism storytelling and sector accountability

While the award highlights individual excellence, it also underscores the importance of sustained investment in quality storytelling, media capacity, and destination branding as key drivers of tourism growth.

Uganda’s tourism sector remains one of the country’s leading foreign exchange earners, yet it continues to face challenges including infrastructure gaps, community benefit-sharing concerns, and environmental sustainability pressures.

Initiatives like POATE, supported by international partners such as Enabel and the European Union, play a key role in promoting best practices and visibility. However, questions remain on how such recognition translates into tangible improvements for local communities and long-term sector reforms.

Congratulations to Edgar Batte on this achievement, which adds to the growing visibility of Ugandan storytelling in promoting the country’s tourism potential both regionally and globally.