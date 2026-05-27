Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba Issues Rare Public Apology to President Museveni Over Andrew Mwenda Remarks

Kampala – In a rare display of public deference within Uganda’s ruling establishment, Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba, the Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) and Chairman of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), has formally apologised to his father, President Yoweri Museveni, over controversial remarks made by prominent journalist and PLU member Andrew Mwenda.

In a statement posted on X on Wednesday, May 27, 2026, Gen. Muhoozi described Mwenda’s comments as “embarrassing, uncharacteristic and wrong.” He further revealed that the PLU would subject the veteran journalist to an internal disciplinary process while reaffirming the movement’s alliance with the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM).

The apology follows Mwenda’s recent article published in The Independent, in which he sharply criticised government provision of risk capital to private entrepreneurs. In the article, Mwenda referred to businessmen Dr. Matthias Magoola and David Senfuka as “conmen and witch doctors” and suggested that some of President Museveni’s investment decisions may have been influenced by age.

President Museveni responded strongly, defending his industrialisation agenda and arguing that state support for local investors remains critical to Uganda’s economic transformation. He pointed to achievements in sectors such as gold refining and coffee processing as evidence of the strategy’s success.

In a follow-up article published earlier this week, Mwenda issued a personal apology, retracting the insults and withdrawing comments relating to the President’s age. He acknowledged that he had judged some of the projects without sufficient facts and pledged to visit the facilities upon his return to Uganda.

Rare Public Intervention

Political observers have described Gen. Muhoozi’s swift and public intervention as highly unusual. As both the President’s son and a senior military and political figure, his statement is being interpreted as a strong signal about loyalty, discipline, and respect within the PLU and the wider NRM establishment.

Several PLU supporters welcomed the Chairman’s remarks, describing them as a demonstration of humility, leadership, and respect for elders.

The incident has also reignited debate over the government’s approach to supporting private sector industrialisation. While Mwenda maintains broader concerns about how investment partners are selected and the risks associated with state-backed financing, many observers believe the personal tone of his original article crossed a political red line.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to monitor developments, including any disciplinary proceedings involving Andrew Mwenda and reactions from the Presidency.

The episode comes at a time when Gen. Muhoozi is becoming increasingly visible in both military and political spheres, with the PLU positioning itself as a key mobilisation force aligned to the NRM ahead of future political transitions.