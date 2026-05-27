Gen Muhoozi Equates Kabanda’s PLU Role to NRM SG Todwong, Signals Delay in Ministerial Appointment

By Watchdog Uganda Reporter

KAMPALA – Gen. Muhoozi Kainerugaba has publicly equated Hon. Daudi Kabanda’s role as General Secretary of the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU) to that of Richard Todwong, the Secretary General of the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM), suggesting that Kabanda’s ministerial appointment will only come when Todwong also receives one.

In a post on X on Wednesday, the Chief of Defence Forces emphasized that Kabanda’s current responsibility within the PLU carries strategic political significance beyond that of a cabinet position.

“My young brother Hon. Kabanda is the General Secretary of the Patriotic League of Uganda, a much more important position than being a cabinet minister. His job is to organise and mobilise the millions of young people in our country. Kabanda will get a ministerial job when Todwong gets one,” Gen. Muhoozi stated.

The remarks draw a clear comparison between Kabanda’s leadership role in the PLU — the youth-oriented political movement chaired by Gen. Muhoozi — and Todwong’s influential position within the NRM hierarchy.

Political observers interpret the statement as an indication that the PLU Secretary General should be viewed as occupying a status comparable to that of the NRM Secretary General, particularly regarding political influence, mobilisation responsibilities, and future appointments.

Focus on Youth Mobilisation

Gen. Muhoozi stressed that Kabanda’s current assignment of mobilising and organising millions of Ugandan youths remains more critical at this stage than holding a cabinet docket.

The comments come amid ongoing debate following the recent cabinet reshuffle, in which several figures perceived to be aligned with the PLU were reportedly left out.

By linking Kabanda’s ministerial prospects directly to Todwong’s, Muhoozi appears to be reinforcing the importance of the PLU within the broader political establishment while prioritising grassroots mobilisation over immediate government appointments.

Reactions and Political Implications

The statement has sparked discussion online, with some supporters interpreting it as reassurance that PLU leaders remain highly valued within the ruling establishment despite missing out on cabinet positions.

Others, however, view the remarks as offering insight into how political patronage, influence, and appointments are being balanced between the PLU and the NRM’s traditional structures.

Watchdog Uganda will continue following developments surrounding the PLU, possible future cabinet appointments, and the evolving relationship between the movement and the NRM.