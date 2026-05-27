NationalNewsPolitics

Former Speaker Among Congratulates Museveni’s New Cabinet Appointees

Lawrence Kazooba
Lawrence Kazooba
Anita Among

Kampala, Uganda – Former Speaker of Parliament Anita Annet Among has broken her silence on President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s newly announced Cabinet, issuing a congratulatory message a day after the reshuffle was unveiled.

In a post on X, Among wrote:
“Congratulations to all the men and women who have caught the eye of the Appointing Authority for service in the Cabinet. My sincere appreciation goes to all the outgoing Ministers for their dedicated service to our motherland. I wish you success in your future endeavours.”

The carefully worded message, referring to President Museveni as the “Appointing Authority,” comes after Among was notably excluded from the 2026–2031 Cabinet lineup. She is expected to return to Parliament as Bukedea District Woman MP, sitting on the backbench.

President Museveni announced the new Cabinet on May 26, retaining key figures including Vice President Jessica Alupo and Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, while dropping several ministers in a wide-ranging reshuffle.

Among’s exclusion has sparked debate about her political future, with observers noting that she remains an influential NRM figure who could still play a key role in future government arrangements or party structures.


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