Museveni Sends Internal Affairs PS Musanyufu, AIGP Baryamwisaki on Forced Leave Over CCTV Corruption Probe

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala – May 28, 2026

President Yoweri Museveni has reportedly directed the forced leave of Internal Affairs Permanent Secretary Lt. Gen. Joseph Musanyufu and senior police officer AIGP Felix Baryamwisaki as investigations intensify into alleged corruption and procurement irregularities surrounding Uganda’s national CCTV surveillance project.

The dramatic development has sent shockwaves through the security and public administration sectors, given the strategic sensitivity of the multi-billion-shilling CCTV system, which was heavily promoted by government as a cornerstone in Uganda’s fight against urban crime, terrorism, and insecurity.

Sources familiar with the matter indicate that the investigations are focusing on alleged inflated procurements, questionable contract management, and accountability gaps linked to the acquisition, maintenance, and expansion of the national surveillance infrastructure.

AIGP Baryamwisaki, who has long been associated with police ICT and CCTV operations, is considered one of the central technical figures behind the implementation of the surveillance network. Lt. Gen. Musanyufu, as Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Internal Affairs, has overseen the ministry’s administrative and financial operations during a period of heavy investment in security technology.

Neither the Ministry of Internal Affairs nor the Uganda Police Force had officially issued a comprehensive public statement by Thursday evening regarding the reported forced leave. However, sources say the action is intended to pave the way for investigations without interference.

The CCTV project has over the years consumed billions of shillings in public expenditure, particularly after the 2018 assassination of former Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and several other high-profile killings that prompted government to aggressively expand urban surveillance systems.

Government officials have repeatedly credited the CCTV network with improving crime detection and supporting security operations, especially in Kampala Metropolitan areas. However, critics have consistently questioned the cost, procurement transparency, maintenance contracts, and effectiveness of some components of the system.

The latest developments come at a politically sensitive time, as President Museveni’s administration seeks to project a tougher stance against corruption and abuse of office following growing public frustration over accountability failures in government institutions.

In recent months, several senior officials and politically connected figures have come under increased scrutiny amid what analysts describe as a broader anti-corruption crackdown targeting both civil servants and political elites.

Political observers say the forced leave of two senior figures linked to such a strategic national security project signals that the investigations may be wider and more consequential than initially thought.

Watchdog Perspective

The reported suspension of top officials over the CCTV project raises serious questions about governance, procurement oversight, and value for money within Uganda’s security infrastructure investments.

For years, Ugandans have been told that billions spent on surveillance technology were necessary to enhance national security and combat sophisticated crime. If investigations confirm corruption or mismanagement within such a critical project, it would represent a major institutional embarrassment and a painful betrayal of public trust.

Beyond the headlines and political intrigue, citizens will want answers: How much money was spent? Were procurement procedures followed? Did taxpayers receive value for money? And who ultimately bears responsibility if public funds were mismanaged?

As investigations unfold, the government faces mounting pressure to ensure transparency, accountability, and credible prosecution where wrongdoing is established.

The CCTV project was designed to make Ugandans safer. The emerging scandal now threatens to become another test of whether Uganda’s anti-corruption fight can move beyond rhetoric and deliver real accountability — even within the country’s most powerful institutions.

Watchdog Uganda — Holding Power to Account.