POATE 2026 Ignites Uganda’s Tourism Ambitions as Museveni Pushes Landmark Visa Reforms

By Watchdog Uganda Correspondent

Kampala – May 28, 2026

The 10th edition of the Pearl of Africa Tourism Expo (POATE 2026) closed on a high note at Speke Resort Munyonyo, with government officials, tourism players, and international delegates hailing the event as a major turning point in Uganda’s drive to position itself as a leading African tourism destination.

Held under the theme “Wanderlust – It’s Your Time to Thrive,” the three-day expo attracted thousands of participants, including more than 350 Ugandan exhibitors, 120 hosted buyers from over 40 countries, and strong regional and international representation.

Organised by the Uganda Tourism Board (UTB), the event transformed the lakeside resort into a vibrant hub of business networking, cultural exchange, investment discussions, and destination marketing. Organisers said day two alone attracted more than 4,000 visitors, while hundreds of business-to-business meetings generated promising tourism and investment opportunities.

President Yoweri Museveni officially opened the expo, using the platform to market Uganda’s unique tourism potential and unveil bold proposals aimed at transforming the sector.

Museveni highlighted Uganda’s favourable equatorial climate moderated by altitude, abundant biodiversity, and strategic location as key competitive advantages. He also proposed a major shift in Uganda’s immigration policy by advocating for long-term multiple-entry visas of three years or more, replacing short-stay arrangements that many investors and tourists consider restrictive.

Tourism stakeholders described the proposal as potentially game-changing for tourism growth, regional travel, conferences, and long-term investment.

Speaking during the colourful lakeside closing ceremony, Ministry of Tourism Permanent Secretary Doreen Katusiime described POATE 2026 as one of the most successful editions since the expo’s inception.

“We can confidently say that POATE has firmly earned its place as one of the most consequential tourism promotion platforms in the region,” she said.

Sustainability, Investment and Regional Integration Take Centre Stage

A major focus of this year’s expo was sustainable tourism and community involvement.

One of the standout announcements was the launch of the European Union-backed Sustainable Tourism Value Chain Initiative, expected to inject fresh funding, technical expertise, and long-term support into Uganda’s tourism sector through 2030.

Industry leaders repeatedly emphasized the need for eco-friendly tourism, conservation partnerships, and stronger participation of local communities in tourism benefits.

The expo also hosted expert discussions on professionalism, regional collaboration, digital marketing, conservation, and improving service delivery standards within the hospitality sector.

Neighbouring countries, particularly Kenya, maintained a strong presence, underscoring the growing importance of regional tourism integration within East Africa.

Awards Shine Spotlight on Tourism Excellence

POATE 2026 also witnessed the inaugural Pearl of Africa Tourism Awards, which recognised outstanding performers in innovation, storytelling, sustainability, hospitality, and destination promotion.

The awards added glamour and excitement to the expo while highlighting the growing competitiveness within Uganda’s tourism industry.

Stakeholders expressed optimism that Uganda could significantly increase visitor numbers over the coming years, supported by improved infrastructure, rising international visibility, government commitment, and major continental events such as AFCON 2027.

Officials also pointed to a reported 12 percent increase in the tourism sector budget as a sign of growing government prioritisation of tourism as a key economic driver.

Watchdog Perspective

While POATE 2026 showcased Uganda’s enormous tourism potential and renewed government commitment, the real challenge now lies beyond speeches, exhibitions, and cultural performances.

Tourism operators, investors, and local communities will be watching closely to see whether the proposed visa reforms, increased funding, and sustainability commitments translate into real improvements on the ground.

Uganda still faces critical challenges, including poor road access to some tourist sites, limited international marketing, high air travel costs, and concerns around environmental conservation.

Nevertheless, the energy, attendance, and international interest witnessed at POATE 2026 signal growing confidence in Uganda’s tourism future.

The colourful lakeside closing ceremony — filled with music, dance, culture, and networking — offered a fitting finale to an expo that many believe has elevated Uganda’s profile on the continental tourism stage.

As government pushes for higher tourist arrivals and increased sector revenues, POATE 2026 may well be remembered as the moment Uganda intensified its bid to become one of Africa’s premier tourism destinations.

Watchdog Uganda — Holding Power to Account.