OutToLunch: Bank of Uganda’s small business fund good but….

By Denis Jjuuko

Small and microbusinesses have always had issues of accessing capital either to grow or stay in business. Commercial lenders charge premiums and demand stuff that these small and microbusinesses can only dream of. In order not to sink, they usually stay off commercial loans preferring to remain small or turn to informal lenders if they really must borrow.

Yet small businesses are the foundation on which economies are built. Collectively, they employ the majority of people in most economies. Look at the business near you, it is either small, medium or micro. The woman selling groceries near your home. The young man making street food. Your favourite boutique in the commercial complex near your office or even the eatery from which a young girl delivers food to your desk every lunch hour.

It is perhaps under this background that the central bank decided to launch the small business fund (SBF). Of recent, the central bank has been advertising this facility. Under this fund, small businesses can borrow up to Shs500m at a maximum annual interest rate of 10% with a repayment period of up to four years.

This sounds great. An annual interest rate of 10% sounds like manna from heaven in a market where the average rate is 20%. This kind of fund is designed to unlock the potential of small business and it is the right pathway for the economy to take.

Access to capital by small businesses and individual entrepreneurs is one way through which Uganda can achieve its bold ambitions of being a US$500b economy by 20240. Currently, the country’s economy is around US$50b. Growing it by tenfold as the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development loves to proclaim nowadays is through strategic support to small and micro businesses. When they grow from a single employee to 10 or 100, that moves many people out of poverty. The Bank of Uganda must be commended for this step, at least for the idea.

The challenge, however, with SBF is to find a bank that has this money or even willing to disburse it. The SBF brochure lists all the 21 commercial banks, 8 credit institutions, 2 microfinance deposit taking institutions and another 4 Saccos. When you contact most of these institutions, their staff will most likely feign ignorance or endlessly promise to get back to you which they don’t do.

Sometimes, those which claim to have the money start changing goalposts halfway the application process. One of the promises they make is that they can get you the money immediately if you agree to forego the SBF and instead acquire one of their loans tailored for small businesses but at an annual interest rate of 20% or more. If you are desperate, this is most likely the road you will take.

Remember, that application processes are not free. You have to pay commercial bank appointed lawyers and surveyors for verification and evaluation of the property or whatever will be acceptable as collateral. Usually, those lawyers and surveyors charge many times above the market rate. And then they have no shame in mentioning a low valuation as the forced sale rate. Sometimes a developed property is given a forced sale rate that is lower than an empty plot of land in the same neighbourhood. It is a fraudulent practice that the central bank must fight if it has good intentions for small and microbusinesses.

There are so many other things commercial banks require which all cost money before money is or not even disbursed. I think that way their third-party service providers (lawyers, valuers etc.) get paid and keep in business.

Anyway, the real reason commercial banks don’t want to disburse the SBF money to borrowers is a structural issue that the central bank must solve. The Bank of Uganda only provides 50% of the money under SBF with the commercial banks expected to provide the other half. If you borrow Shs100m, the small business fund only provides Shs50m and the commercial bank must provide the other Shs50m.

The commercial bank has no interest in lending its 50% of the money at 10% annually when it can lend it at 20% while footing the cost of administration, marketing and recovery. The commercial banks aren’t charity organizations. The central bank should instead provide 100% of the money, allow banks to take 5% of the interest as their fees and remit the other 5% to the central bank. That way banks will be motivated to sell the SBF loans thereby enabling small business to access this credit. Otherwise, the current structure doesn’t solve the problems the central bank envisaged in creating the small business fund.

The writer is a communication and visibility consultant. djjuuko@gmail.com