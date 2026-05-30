Service Must Reach the Villages” — Oscar Mutebi Hails Hajji Kakande for Supporting Rural Masaka Development Agenda

By Brian Mugenyi

mugenyijj@gmail.com

MASAKA, UGANDA: The Personal Assistant to former Vice President Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, Mr. Oscar Mutebi, has applauded the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the President, Hajji Yunus Kakande, for what he described as unwavering support towards development and service delivery initiatives in Rural Masaka District.

Mutebi made the remarks on Friday during the swearing-in ceremony of newly elected Kyanamukaka Town Council Mayor Hon. Zaina Nakidde, an event that attracted hundreds of residents, local leaders, youth groups and political mobilisers from across Greater Masaka.

Speaking at the colourful ceremony, Mutebi credited Hajji Kakande for continuously supporting efforts aimed at improving livelihoods and extending government services closer to ordinary wananchi in rural communities.

“Hajji Kakande has always stood with us whenever we seek guidance and support for development projects intended to transform the lives of our people,” Mutebi said.

“He has helped us in many ways, especially in initiatives involving electricity extension, water access and mobilisation for government programmes in Rural Masaka District.”

Mutebi noted that his working relationship with Hajji Kakande has not only strengthened local mobilisation efforts but also equipped him with leadership knowledge and experience in public service delivery.

“Because of Hajji Kakande, I have learned a lot about leadership, discipline and serving people with commitment,” he added.

“The people of Masaka are always considered whenever we reach out to his office for support.”

His remarks came at a time when local leaders in Greater Masaka are increasingly pushing for accelerated government intervention in infrastructure, youth empowerment and economic transformation projects.

According to Uganda Bureau of Statistics (UBOS), more than 65 percent of households in Masaka depend on subsistence farming, while youth unemployment remains one of the biggest challenges facing rural communities.

Political analysts say this has forced local leaders to prioritise projects capable of directly improving household incomes and livelihoods.

Mutebi, who has recently gained visibility in grassroots mobilisation and development campaigns in Greater Masaka, pledged to continue working closely with central government officials to ensure service delivery reaches communities at the grassroots.

“As leaders, we must work together for the benefit of the people,” he said.

“Development should not remain in Kampala offices while villages continue struggling without electricity, clean water and opportunities for the youth.”

Residents who attended the ceremony welcomed the growing cooperation between local mobilisers and central government technocrats, saying such partnerships could help accelerate development in underserved communities.

Several youth leaders who spoke to this publication noted that rural communities are increasingly demanding practical results from leaders rather than political rhetoric.

“People today want leaders who can lobby for roads, electricity, water and jobs,” one youth leader remarked.

“That is what leadership means to ordinary people.”

The ceremony also became a platform for discussions surrounding ongoing efforts to improve electricity connectivity and public services within Kyanamukaka Town Council and surrounding areas.

Local leaders expressed optimism that the collaboration between leaders such as Oscar Mutebi and senior government officials could open new opportunities for infrastructure expansion and social transformation in Greater Masaka.

Observers say the renewed focus on grassroots development aligns with President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni’s broader wealth creation agenda aimed at improving household incomes through government-supported programmes.

As celebrations continued late into the evening, many residents described the event as more than a political function.

To them, it symbolised renewed hope for service delivery, unity and development.

One elderly resident summed it up best:

“A good leader is not measured by speeches, but by what reaches the homes of ordinary people.”

For many residents of Kyanamukaka Town Council, Friday’s ceremony was a reminder that leadership must ultimately translate into visible transformation within communities.