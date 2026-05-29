Minister Babalanda Disowns Jinja Homecoming Party, Warns Public Against Fraudulent Fundraisers

The Minister for the Presidency, Hon. Milly Babirye Babalanda, has issued a public warning to residents, Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), members of the business community, and the general public in Jinja City and the greater Busoga region over a fraudulent scheme in which individuals are soliciting money under the guise of organizing a homecoming celebration in her honor.

In a statement shared on her official social media platforms, Babalanda clarified that neither her office nor her team has sanctioned or organized any homecoming event in Jinja City. She described those behind the initiative as fraudsters and urged members of the public to report them to the police immediately.

“I have not approved any celebration party arrangements in Jinja City. Those soliciting money from RDCs, the business community, and my friends under the guise of organizing a party for me should be reported to the nearest police station,” the Minister stated.

She further directed anyone already participating in the fundraising activities to cease immediately, emphasizing that the initiative is unauthorized and misleading.

Babalanda noted that should there be any official event to celebrate her continued service in government, it would be formally communicated through her office. She suggested that any future celebration would most likely take the form of a thanksgiving ceremony in her Budiope West Constituency rather than a homecoming event in Jinja.

The Minister, who has served as Minister for the Presidency since June 2021 and was retained in the position for the 2026–2031 term, remains one of the most influential political figures in the Busoga sub-region. Her warning comes amid increasing concerns over the growing trend of fraudsters exploiting the names of senior government officials and politicians to solicit funds from unsuspecting members of the public.

Such schemes have become common in Uganda, where con artists often target business people, civil servants, political supporters, and community leaders with promises of privileged access, official recognition, or participation in events allegedly linked to prominent leaders.

Observers say the misuse of politicians’ names for fundraising not only causes financial losses but also undermines public trust and damages the reputations of the leaders involved.

The Minister’s statement attracted widespread reaction on social media. While some users humorously remarked that she had “spoiled the surprise,” many others applauded her swift intervention and called on security agencies to investigate and arrest those responsible. Others used the opportunity to petition the Minister for appointments and assistance, reflecting the strong political following she enjoys in the region.

Security authorities in Busoga have been urged to heighten vigilance and investigate the matter thoroughly. Analysts say Babalanda’s prompt disclaimer demonstrates proactive leadership and a commitment to protecting her supporters and the wider public from fraud.

Businesses, RDCs, and community members are advised to verify any requests for financial contributions or event participation purportedly linked to the Minister through official channels before making commitments.

Watchdog Uganda will continue to follow developments as authorities investigate the individuals behind the fraudulent fundraising campaign.